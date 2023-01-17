Editor’s Note: This story is part of an ongoing weekly series, Our People, which focuses on the community members who make Douglas County unique. If you know somebody who would be a good fit for a profile, please send a tip to wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
OAKLAND — Bette Keehley has no problem describing herself as a control freak.
To her, the current mayor of Oakland, it doesn’t carry a negative connotation — it means she works hard, and does what needs to be done for her town.
“I’m a problem solver,” Keehley said. “I love to solve problems. I’m a very impatient person most of the time, so I like to get things done. I think that’s probably one of the things that people appreciate about me. I don’t assign people to do work if I can do it.”
Keehley previously served as the mayor of Oakland for over a decade, first being elected to the position in 2008. After serving for years, she finally left as mayor in 2020.
“Everybody decided, you’ve got to take a break. I really didn’t want to, but I did, because I said, ‘Okay, maybe everyone’s right. Maybe I should take a break.’ So I did, with the intention of working on my house and my yard,” Keehley said. “Oh boy, was that a joke. Anyway, I’m back again.”
Following a two-year hiatus, Keehley returned to her position as mayor of the small town at the beginning of 2023, and has no plans of leaving in the foreseeable future.
“I’m too nosy,” Keehley said. “I want to know what’s going on, and it bothers me when I don’t.”
Originally from Salinas, California, Keehley — who’s former jobs range from schoolteaching to being the manager of the traffic section of the Sacramento Superior Court — was looking to move and open a bed and breakfast after retiring in 2006. She decided to go to Sheridan, a town to the northwest of Salem. While driving north with her sister, Diana Bergado, they passed the sign that read “Oakland” along Interstate 5.
“We laughed, because we knew Oakland. ‘There’s an Oakland here in Oregon, let’s just see what it looks like,’” Keehley said. “My sister said, ‘I knew you loved this place when you drove in, because your eyes lit up.’ I fell in love with Oakland.”
Keehley, who was drawn to the historic buildings and small-town nature of Oakland, quickly embedded herself in the community, and after volunteering at numerous events, was appointed to the city council in 2007 and elected to the mayoral role the following year.
“When I got here, people would say ‘We used to do this, we used to do that,’ these entertainment kinds of things, fun stuff and events, and there wasn’t anything,” Keehley said. “… So we started planning.”
Keehley started multiple annual events, including a Fourth of July day parade with hamburgers and hot dogs, a haunted city hall for Halloween, a Christmas tree lighting and a St. Patrick’s Day potato bingo — an event, Keehley said, that lives up to the name — attendees have a potato, eat it with a lot of toppings, and then play bingo, all while singing Irish songs with the Oakland singers.
“They’re all lots of fun,” Keehley said. “And they’re genuinely cheap or free. People just love to come out, and it’s a wonderful thing. We being able to provide that for people.”
Her time as mayor hasn’t been all fun and games, however, as important work had to be done to fix what Keehley saw as problems in Oakland. After taking office, she said she disbanded the Oakland police department, working out a contract with the Sutherlin police department to serve Oakland, as well as rebuilding the intake of the city’s water system, with the help of the city’s public work’s director, James Hart.
“She’s very involved with the city operations, and likes to be informed, like a good mayor should be,” said Carolyn Shields, the city recorder in Oakland. “Bette is just a whirlwind of energy. She has the heart of the city in mind, and wants to better the community.”
Over time, Keehley hopes to direct her focus towards the downtown, which she says is in a state of “doom and gloom” at the moment, as many of the stores are often closed. The mayoral position can be difficult work, she says — with a limited budget, the city can only afford to stick to the essentials, and needs employees who can be a “jack-of-all-trades” — but despite the challenges, it’s clear that she doesn’t want to be anywhere else. After all, how else would she keep track of what’s going on in Oakland?
“I’m not afraid of work, and I like doing it,” Keehley said. “I love my community. I’ve loved Oakland since the minute I drove into it. So I’m really dedicated to keeping it going, and making it a better place.”
