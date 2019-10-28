Monthly parking rates at four downtown Roseburg lots will increase at the beginning of January 2020.
Fees to park at the Armory, Court Street, Phillips and Shalimar parking lots — which have not been raised since 2013 — are going up by 25% or more following a vote Monday by the Roseburg City Council.
The increases are needed to pay for higher costs in parking enforcement, city officials said.
The following monthly parking rates will be increased:
- The Armory parking lot will go from $28 to $35.
- The Court Street lot will go up from $17 to $22.
- The Phillips Parking lot will go up from $22 to $28.
- The Shalimar parking lot will go up from $25 to $32.
In another downtown parking matter, those old parking hoods that slipped over the meters to allow workers to park during construction projects — but were also expensive and easy to steal — could be replaced by permits. The City Council held an initial discussion on the matter Monday. A final vote should come at a later date.
If approved, the new “parking exemption permits” will be issued only where other available, unmetered areas — like alleys — are not available. The City Council will set the fees for a permit.
Under the proposed changes, the city manager could also hand out free courtesy parking permits at their discretion. Those permits would allow the permittee to park a vehicle in any space without regard to time limits or having to pay the meter.
Business owners will get one break under changes approved Monday. A new “co-owner” fee will be offered when a new owner is added to an existing business registration. Currently, the business must pay the full registration fee when making this change; under the new fee schedule, that amount will be cut in half. The cut reflects the lower administrative costs associated with making the change, city officials said.
The City Council on Monday also agreed to:
- Hire a construction company Pacific Excavation, Inc. for $490,500 and construction manager RH2 Engineering, Inc. for $109,917 to work on replacing the nearly 20-year-old chlorination system at the city’s water treatment plant. The current system, installed in 2002, uses salt to create a chlorine solution that is used as part of the treatment process. The new system will use bulk sodium hypochlorite, stored on-site, in the treatment process. The total price tag of $813,737 also includes $139,745 to RH2 for engineering design and nearly $75,000 for so-called “known-unknowns,” or contingency costs.
- Pay $232,875 for a new road striping machine to replace two current striping machines — one for white lines, one for yellow — that are 15 years old. The EZ Liner Striping Machine will replace both of the current machines and be a considerable upgrade, city officials said.
- Pay $86,962 to Murraysmith, to replace the exposed ends of a water main on the Washington Avenue Bridge.
- Cancel the council meeting scheduled for Dec. 23, with the option of calling for a special meeting should the need arise.
