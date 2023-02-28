Do something. Please.
That was the message delivered to the Roseburg Homeless Commission on Monday as residents expressed a growing frustration with the number of unhoused people in the area and what they see as a slow response from city officials.
About three dozen people attended the commission meeting.
Elaine Brady told the commission she has gathered upwards of 100 signatures for a petition asking the City Council to open up a fenced campground for people who have nowhere else to go. The petition asks the city to “expedite the creation of a homeless camping site” within 45 days of the petition being delivered.
“The space would provide safety and dignity for homeless individuals, while also helping to greatly mitigate the hazardous trash and human waste being generated in our parks and green spaces by the homeless,” the petition reads.
Many residents feel compassion for the unhoused while also a growing concern over the pollution — including garbage and used needles — they leave behind, Brady said after the meeting. Most of all, people are frustrated at the snail’s pace of the efforts to address the problem, she said.
“We’re tired of everyone talking about it, we want action,” she said, adding that most who attended the meeting were in support of the petition.
Mayor Larry Rich, who serves as chair of the Homeless Commission, said the group has been working to find a location for a so-called urban campground, but acknowledged that it has been a challenge. For example, any discussions about a potential property must be done in secret, he said.
“The minute somebody finds out the government wants it, then the price triples real quick,” he said.
However, Rich said he is hopeful that an appropriate property may be secured soon. Members of the commission and city official have looked at four sites in the past week, and there are “some good potentials there,” he said.
In addition to finding a site, the city will need to find an operator willing to run the campground and funding sources to pay for it, Rich said. Work toward those items are ongoing, he said, including a scheduled meeting this week with a potential operator.
“We’re doing the best we can do get there,” he said.
The commission also heard updates on other efforts to assist the unhoused.
Kimetha Stallings, whose nonprofit organization Onward Roseburg runs the warming center at the Roseburg Senior Center, said the center has served 299 separate individuals this winter, and averages about 70 people a night. The center opens when the temperature dips below freezing, as it is expected to do a couple nights this week and much of next week.
Erica Kimrey, the program manager at the Gary Leif Navigation Center in Roseburg, said there are currently 12 people living at the site and 136 on a waiting list, the vast majority of which are living in camps. The center provides other services, including an address for people to get mail, which 118 people are currently using, Kimrey said.
City Councilor Ellen Porter said she has been working with the League of Oregon Cities to draft legislation that would limit the liability of small, rural cities offering urban campgrounds to the unhoused. Such a bill has been accepted for consideration by both the Oregon House and Senate.
Monday evening, Roseburg City Council agreed to send a letter to legislators in support of the legislation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.