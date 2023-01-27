SALEM — Since he was old enough to wear a baseball glove, Bob "Bobby" Livingston has always been about the team.
Whether it was on the ballfields in his native Glide, roaming the Legion Field outfield for the Roseburg Dr. Stewart's, or walking the halls of the state Capitol representing Oregon firefighters, those relying on Bob Livingston knew he had their back.
Now, he's on a different team, having been appointed to the leadership team of Governor Tina Kotek.
"At first, I was surprised but honored," Livingston said when he was asked to join Kotek's staff. "I don't care about party affiliation. When you're asked by a governor to serve the state of Oregon, that's a big honor."
Livingston was born and raised in Glide, son of Oregon high school baseball Hall of Fame coach John Livingston. A 1986 Glide grad, he played three years as an outfielder for the Docs, joining older brother Bill Livingston on a team which advanced to the 1984 American Legion World Series in New Orleans.
After high school, Bob Livingston played four years at San Diego State University before he returned to Oregon, ultimately becoming a firefighter in Salem, a job he has held for 30 years.
For 22 of those years, he was the legislative director for the Oregon State Firefighters Council, walking the halls of the capitol representing the interests of firefighters across Oregon.
"As a kid, I had a sense of unions," Livingston said. "When I got to Salem, someone said 'You'd be a good representative for us.'"
Livingston, who turns 55 in April, served as the firefighters union representative in Salem until five years ago, when he decided to "slow down a little bit, just be a firefighter."
During his time with the Salem Fire Department, Livingston rose to the rank of battalion chief.
As a member of the governor's staff, Livingston will serve as legislator director as well as labor liaison.
During his time in Salem, Livingston earned his master's degree in public administration from Portland State University.
When he first got involved in government with the Oregon State Fire Fighters Council, Livingston drew inspiration from another man with ties to Douglas County: former Governor John Kitzhaber.
"He was very kind to me," Livingston recalled of Kitzhaber. "He showed me the ropes. I always admired him just because of his approach to things."
With his new role in Salem, Livingston said his focus will be to work with the Legislature in coordinating and prioritizing goals to best address the needs of Oregonians.
He believes his background as a firefighter will help him open the eyes of legislators to see certain ideas from the ground level.
"As a firefighter, we are truly America's first responders," Livingston said. "I've seen how things work at the ground level. I thought, 'What is Bob Livingston going to do as a big boy?' and this opportunity arose."
Whether it was Glide, San Diego, Salem or Portland, one thing is for sure: Bob Livingston has never forgotten what team he plays for.
"I'm a southern Oregon kid," Livingston said. "I understand the issues. I am not from Portland.
"I'm a blue collar guy. They are acutely aware of where I'm from and how I carry myself in the building. Growing up in Douglas County, I get the issues of rural Oregon."
