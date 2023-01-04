221225-nrr-seniorcenter.JPG (copy)

Roseburg police officers responded to the Roseburg Senior Center during a Christmas luncheon on Dec. 23. A leadership change caused new president Patricia Attaway, right, to call the police, asking them to remove former president Steve Lewis, center, from the premises, while several members of the center rallied around Lewis.

 TIFFANY COLEMAN/The News-Review file photo

An open board meeting for the Roseburg Senior Center will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Roseburg Public Library, according to the center's Facebook page, but not all agree that the meeting was organized by the center's authorized leaders.

Nancy Lu is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at nlu@nrtoday.com.

TravelingSalesman
TravelingSalesman

As a business owner with leased space in the Senior Center, I am only peripherally aware of the issue. I do know that another business owner who also leases space in the center was present at the Christmas dust-up and when there was an informal vote of the 60-plus members present, no one was willing to support the woman claiming to be president. I also have been aware of Steve Lewis' commitment to the center and the long hours he's put in, for no pay, to build a thriving resource here.

The water issue is long-standing and has been well under control until the new woman inserted herself into the work being done as scheduled repairs.

UrsulaMajor
UrsulaMajor

If he was elected, he must be recalled or remain. Period. No one can just appoint themselves a new position...there must be another election.

