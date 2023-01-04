Roseburg police officers responded to the Roseburg Senior Center during a Christmas luncheon on Dec. 23. A leadership change caused new president Patricia Attaway, right, to call the police, asking them to remove former president Steve Lewis, center, from the premises, while several members of the center rallied around Lewis.
An open board meeting for the Roseburg Senior Center will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Roseburg Public Library, according to the center's Facebook page, but not all agree that the meeting was organized by the center's authorized leaders.
Leadership issues came to a head during last month's Christmas Eve luncheon, when police were called to the center.
Steve Lewis and Patricia Attaway both claim to be the president of Roseburg Senior Center, while the center's attorney is working to resolve the disagreement.
Minutes from the center's October board meeting state that Lewis was voted in to lead the private, nonprofit organization by the center's membership.
In December, Lewis reportedly left in the middle of a board meeting for unknown reasons. At the Dec. 23 luncheon, he confirmed his sudden absence to The News-Review.
“I did not say I quit. I just got up and left,” Lewis said.
During Lewis' absence, the remaining board members continued the meeting and voted to replace Lewis with Attaway.
There has been turmoil at the center ever since, with several of the center's members rallying around Lewis while openly criticizing the center's newly-assumed leaders via social media.
Over the past few weeks, the entire kitchen staff has quit. The kitchen, which provides meals for seniors and others in the community, has been closed since the Christmas luncheon.
The center also closed Wednesday for the remainder of the week due to plumbing problems, along with its thrift store and Bingo sessions. According to Attaway, plumbing repairs will start Monday.
But it was Lewis who called Thursday's meeting to discuss a new election. All members, including Attaway, were invited to attend the meeting.
The announcement again stirred controversy.
“It’s not authorized,” Attaway said, adding that she will not attend the meeting and believes other board members will not attend either.
Attaway said she will wait for a decision from the center's legal team, and until then, she will continue business as usual.
The News-Review left a voicemail for the attorney of the Roseburg Senior Center, but did not immediately hear back.
Nancy Lu is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at nlu@nrtoday.com.
(2) comments
As a business owner with leased space in the Senior Center, I am only peripherally aware of the issue. I do know that another business owner who also leases space in the center was present at the Christmas dust-up and when there was an informal vote of the 60-plus members present, no one was willing to support the woman claiming to be president. I also have been aware of Steve Lewis' commitment to the center and the long hours he's put in, for no pay, to build a thriving resource here.
The water issue is long-standing and has been well under control until the new woman inserted herself into the work being done as scheduled repairs.
If he was elected, he must be recalled or remain. Period. No one can just appoint themselves a new position...there must be another election.
