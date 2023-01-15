Douglas County's Project Leadership class, which is comprised of 12 women this year, learned about the role of government Thursday with Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman and Roseburg Mayor Larry Rich as guest speakers.
Photo courtesy of Douglas County
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman was a speaker and host of Thursday’s Project Leadership course on the role of government.
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman was a featured panelist and host for this month’s Roseburg Area Chamber of Commerce’s Project Leadership workshop on the role of government.
The full-day educational workshop for members of the 2023 Project Leadership program was held Thursday at the Douglas County Courthouse. Freeman was joined by Roseburg Mayor Larry Rich to speak about how the various levels of government function in Douglas County.
“Project Leadership is a great program that provides the opportunity for participants to see how different facets of our community work,” Freeman said. “Today’s workshop on the role of government is valuable to attendees because it provides a chance for our elected officials to directly engage with and show how all levels of government are working together to serve the citizens of Douglas County and make it a great place to live, work and play.”
Project Leadership is a nine-month program facilitated by the Roseburg Area Chamber of Commerce designed to strengthen and educate community-minded business leaders, with a goal of fostering dedication to our community, as they learn about opportunities for involvement and ways that they can help create a more vibrant future for Douglas County.
“This is the first all-female class in Project Leadership history, so it’s worth noting that Douglas County is in good hands,” remarked Debbie Fromdahl, the chamber’s president.
The role of government workshop is one of nine full-day workshops integrated into a curriculum sponsored by the chamber.
Freeman provided an overview of the role commissioners play as elected administrators of the county. The three commissioners govern as the head of the executive branch, the legislative branch and, in the very narrow scope of land use, as the judicial branch (quasi-judicial) for Douglas County. Freeman said this kind of governance efficiently allows for “zero disconnect” when administering the business of the county.
Participants learned that Douglas County government serves 112,000 citizens as a large organization operating, with over 600 employees working in over 35 departments and divisions under the administration of Freeman and fellow commissioners Tom Kress and Chris Boice, and the other eight Douglas County elected officials.
Project Leadership requires a two-year commitment that challenges its participants to become more involved in local politics, the chamber, civic organizations and the community.
