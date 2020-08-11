The board overseeing the Southern Oregon Medical Workforce Center had little to say Tuesday during an emergency meeting prompted by news that $10 million that had been earmarked for the project by the Oregon Legislature was no longer available.
The meeting of the Umpqua Valley Development Corp. board, which was held remotely via Zoom and lasted all of 18 minutes, was long on questions and short on answers.
“This is obviously bad news, but this is not the end of the world for us,” said Ryan Tribbett, an executive vice president for the consulting firm Pac/West Communications, which is spearheading efforts to bring the workforce center to fruition.
Last week state officials announced that the $10 million in lottery funds appropriated for the workforce center by the Oregon Legislature is no longer available due to a collapse in the sale of lottery tickets. Those sales have dried up amid the coronavirus pandemic — sales for April were down 90% compared to the year before.
In order to sell bonds, the state has to show a 4-to-1 ratio between forecast lottery fund revenue and the amount of debt in the bonds. That has not been a problem in previous budget cycles since the lottery was established in 1984.
The workforce center wasn’t the only project to take a hit due to the loss of lottery funds. Nearly 40 projects that had been expecting more than $270 million in state bonds are now scrambling to find ways to replace that money.
Projects losing funding include water system overhauls in Warm Springs and Salem, rehabilitating the Wallowa Lake Dam, a Deschutes Basin piping project, two affordable housing projects, a new YMCA for Eugene and deepening the Coos Bay channel.
“We are in a revenue crisis mode,” Tribbett said. Legislative leaders “got the rug pulled up from under them unexpectedly,” he said, adding that the last time anything like this happened was in the 1970s.
“It seems like the real focus is how do we fix this,” Tribbett said. “This was a real oopsie — it was the left hand of government not talking to the right hand of government.”
Tribbett outlined three possible scenarios to keep the funding alive:
- Find a way to reauthorize the bonds.
- Get the funding replaced during a special legislative session later this year.
- Get the funding replaced during the regular 2020-21 legislative session.
Plans for the workforce center have been years in the making, and have been beset by some bumps in the road.
Local officials had asked legislators for $20 million but settled for $10 million.
Last month, the state agency that acts as a watchdog arm of the government on projects involving larger expenditures of public funding released a report that found those involved in the project have a host of concerns about it. Those concerns include a lack of transparency, a shortage of housing and public transportation and a potential inability to attract adequate faculty, the report from Oregon Solutions said.
Additionally, the Umpqua Valley Development Corp. board has yet to identify a site for the workforce center, and the report found that there was disagreement over whether a new building is necessary or financially viable, or whether existing space should be used.
George Fox University has signed on to provide the academic and administrative structure of the college. Plans called for the college to offer advanced degrees in multiple allied and mental health fields.
The City of Roseburg agreed last summer to loan up to $10 million to help establish the workforce center. Roseburg City Manager Nikki Messenger, who also sits on the board of the nonprofit corporation created last fall to oversee the project, said last week that it’s too early to tell what the loss of $10 million in lottery bond funding means for the project.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Messenger asked if the city will still be reimbursed for money it has spent or may spend on the project, including $60,000 to pay Pac/West’s initial fees.
Yes, the city should be reimbursed, Messenger was told by representatives from Pac/West.
Tribbett told the board that the funding situation is very fluid, and he should have more information by the end of the week.
“This is all happening as we speak,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.