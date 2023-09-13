WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Representative Val Hoyle (D-Oregon) and U.S. Representative Mike Thompson (D-California) led a bipartisan letter urging the U.S. Department of Education to reconsider its interpretation of a provision in the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which has resulted in the potential halting of federal funding for archery and hunting safety programs in schools, directly impacting rural communities.
“The Department of Education has determined that federal funds can’t be used for archery or hunter safety courses. These programs get students into the outdoors learning important skills like hunter safety and physical agility, along with an appreciation for conservation and learning to safely use firearms,” said Hoyle. “Their interpretation does not reflect the original intent of the gun safety law and we are respectfully asking them to reconsider their decision.”
For decades, schools across the country have provided archery and hunter education classes with funding authorized by the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965. The original intent of the BSCA provision was to restrict federal ESEA funding for armed school resource officers and the arming of teachers, not to prohibit ESEA funding for archery and hunter safety classes for students. The letter strongly supports gun violence prevention efforts and points to the BSCA as a crucial tool in helping to make our schools and communities safer. However, the prohibition of federal funding for archery and hunter safety education programs has a negative impact on rural communities who rely on these programs.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.