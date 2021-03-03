The Roseburg Regional Airport will receive $23,000 in federal funds for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of COVID-19.
U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, announced the funding this week. The City of Hermiston will also get $23,000 for the airport there, the announcement said.
“The City of Roseburg truly appreciates the Oregon Delegation recognizing the critical role that general aviation airports play in rural communities like Roseburg,” Roseburg City Manager Nikki Messenger said in a news release. “The Roseburg Regional Airport supports the local economy and improves the quality of life for our residents.”
The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 included $900 billion for COVID-19 relief, $14 billion of which was to support the transit industry during the COVID-19 public health emergency These grant dollars will be provided at 100% federal share, with no local match required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.