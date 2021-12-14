A year ago, faced with freezing weather coming and no shelter for the hundreds of homeless people in the area to go to stay warm, the Roseburg City Council approved a pilot program allowing people to sleep in their vehicles at approved sites, in what is known as vehicle camping.
City officials hailed the plan, which would rely on local churches, nonprofit agencies or other groups to provide the space, supervision and amenities for the vehicle camping, as an innovative and meaningful step forward.
“I really love that we are looking outside the box and trying to make accommodations for people, to make safe, sanctuary places for people to sleep in the evening,” City Councilor Andrea Zielinski said. “It’s going to make a positive impact on the homeless situation.”
“If you don’t take a step forward and take a chance, we’re not going to get anywhere,” Councilor Beverly Cole said. “We can tweak it, we can change it, but it’s time we move forward.”
On Monday, with temperatures again dipping into the 30s and the city still without a warming center, the City Council extended the vehicle camping program for about three months, while acknowledging it has not worked out as hoped. Not a single vehicle camping site has opened in the year since the program was enacted, and city officials say no one has expressed an interest in opening one.
The Roseburg program is modeled after one in Salem, which allows vehicle camping in non-residential areas between the hours of 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. at no more than eight sites in the city, and each site can have up to six vehicles. Salem also requires that a restroom be located at each site.
Previously, Roseburg city code had prohibited vehicle camping. The Roseburg program allows for three possible campsite locations within the city, each serving a maximum of six vehicles.
The program comes with two dozen rules and regulations, including the requirement that the property owner register with the city, limit the hours of operation, provide restrooms and garbage cans, have someone at the site overnight to keep an eye on things and make sure the site remains clean and complies with noise restrictions.
The organization, supervision and maintenance of a vehicle camping location is the responsibility of the property owner, not the City of Roseburg. Property owners hosting vehicle camping do so at their own risk and expense.
Community Development Director Stuart Cowie said the city was prepared to consider changes to the program if a church or agency had indicated such changes were needed. But none did, he said.
However, City Councilor Brian Prawitz said that waiting for a church or agency to complain about the restrictions before making changes is “not sending the right message.”
Prawitz said he could see where several of the requirements might be too onerous for a church or nonprofit agency that wants to provide a site for vehicle camping.
Those include requirements that the property owner have someone present at the site overnight, that they provide at least two restrooms and that they provide a 32-gallon garbage can for each vehicle on the site. Prawitz also said the requirement that all vehicles used for camping must be licensed and registered might be a barrier to getting such sites opened.
“To me, if those are gone we might actually be able to see some people apply to host some people in their vehicles in parking lots,” he said.
City Manager Nikki Messenger said the requirements for restrooms on-site could be satisfied with porta-potties, and the city has money to help pay for those and the required trash cans.
Messenger also suggested that the vehicle camping program — which had officially ended Nov. 30 — be extended for a short period to give the council time to discuss possible changes. The council did that, extending the program until March 31.
Councilor Shelley Briggs Loosley said she worried that might be too long to wait.
“That seems not very timely. Unfortunately, the need is now,” she said.
Messenger said the March 31 date is just an outside timeline, and that it’s possible changes to the program could be made sooner.
