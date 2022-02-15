Two items embedded in the Roseburg city charter — one involving the residency requirements of the city manager and the other dealing with the removal of a sitting council president — are likely to stir controversy now that the Roseburg City Council has decided to review and update the document that defines the functions and powers of the city government.
The current charter went into effect Jan. 1, 1983, and had barely been touched since then. The process to update the charter could take a year and then it would have to go before voters to be ratified.
“We’re going to need to take some time because like I said, this charter is very outdated,” City Recorder Amy Sowa said. Sowa also said several sections of the charter have been brought up for clarification, including the sections on residency and removing the council president.
Both issues have spurred heated discussions in the last couple of years.
The issue of residency for City Manager Nikki Messenger came up in November 2020. That is when former City Councilor Ashley Hicks — who had lost her bid for reelection earlier that month — leveled the charge that Messenger did not live within city limits, as her contract, and the city charter, required.
“The city manager need not be a resident of the city or state at the time of appointment, but promptly thereafter shall become and remain a resident of the city while in office,” the charter says.
Hicks said Messenger bought an aging townhome within the city that she claimed was her residence when she did not really live there.
Hicks said that Messenger really lived in a much larger home she owned outside of city limits in the Melrose area near the South Umpqua River. That four-bedroom, two-bath home, which sits on 2 acres, was built in 2000, covers 2,258 square feet and was worth $611,686 at the time, according to the county assessor.
The two-bedroom, 1½ bath townhome located just north of the Garden Valley Shopping Center in Roseburg that Messenger listed as her residence was built in 1972, covered 1,296 square feet and was worth $161,414 at the time, according to the assessor.
Messenger bought the townhome from her predecessor, Lance Colley, in the fall of 2019, for $130,000. Colley paid $85,000 for it in 2013, county records show.
Colley, who was city manager for seven years before retiring in February 2019, also owned a home outside the city limits. Like Messenger, he used the 50-year-old townhome to satisfy the residency requirement.
Hicks said the fact that Messenger and Colley used the same townhome to establish residency when they didn’t live there amounted to “a history of fraud.”
County records show that Messenger bought the Melrose area home in 2011 when she was the city’s public works director, which did not carry a residency requirement. She was appointed interim city manager in April 2019 and took over the job permanently on Sept. 1, 2019. She closed on the Roseburg townhome she bought from Colley 37 days later.
When Hicks leveled the residency charges against Messenger, other councilors quickly came to Messenger’s defense.
“Nikki bought a condo in the city. If she sleeps there, she sleeps there. If she doesn’t she doesn’t,” Councilor Bob Cotterell said. “Does she live in the city limits? Well, she’s registered to vote here. She’s done everything the charter is designed to do.”
Mayor Larry Rich concurred, saying the complaint leveled by Hicks had no merit.
“Nikki does live within the city limits,” Rich said. “She bought a house in the city when she accepted the job. She is paying taxes to the city of Roseburg just like everyone else does who lives within the city limits. Since she kept her other house in the county, she is now paying taxes and mortgages on two houses. That’s not easy to do economically, but it demonstrates her dedication to the city of Roseburg.”
Rich also acknowledged that he’s not a big fan of the residency requirement.
“It is in our charter, so we have to follow it unless we take it to the voters for a change,” he said at the time. “I personally feel it is an unnecessary rule. We hire the best person possible for the job and expect that person to have the best interest in Roseburg at all times. Nikki was a great hire. We fully support her and appreciate all that she has done.”
Messenger makes $164,448 a year, following a 3% raise she received from the City Council in November.
The City Council also doubled the severance package Messenger would receive — from six months to a full year — if she is terminated without cause or if her resignation is requested by the council. The total value of that severance package would be $176,060, based on her current salary and benefits.
HOW TO REMOVE A COUNCIL PRESIDENT?The question about removing the city council president came up last summer, following some remarks made by Cotterell that some people found to be offensive and transphobic.
When called on those remarks, Cotterell doubled down, dismissing the criticism as an example of political correctness.
The controversy spilled over into a council meeting in August.
Councilor Brian Prawitz, who was the most vocal critic of Cotterell’s comments, said they were hurtful and harmful, and the council had to refute them publicly for the good of the community.
Prawitz made a motion to strip Cotterell of his position as council president, and several councilors expressed support for the motion. Prawitz also suggested the council go through training on gender identity and adopt a policy that calls for zero tolerance for hate speech.
“Bob’s comments and the lack of action serve as a silent consent to those facts. We need to reverse that damage to the extent that it can be reversed,” Prawitz said. “The time for being silent is over and as a community, it’s absolutely necessary that we stand up to these comments.”
But the proposals never made it to a vote.
City Attorney Jim Forrester said he wasn’t sure the city charter allowed the council to remove someone as president and needed time to research the matter. It is unclear what his research found.
Instead of removing Cotterell, the council voted 6-1 to censure him.
Cotterell was re-appointed to the council president post on Jan. 10 following a split vote, with four councilors choosing Cotterell to be president and four voting for Councilor Andrea Zilinski. Mayor Larry Rich cast the deciding vote for Cotterell.
There was a reason the residency definition was placed in the charter back in 83. Either the passage of time or the convenience of politics the reason certainly can't or won't be reported now. Roseburg has an opportunity to establish ethical standards in the voices and actions of those who sit on the council and non-discrimination should be part of it. There is no benefit to the City when a council member spouts derisive remarks while sitting in that council chair. Good luck bringing standards back to Roseburg.
There is not residency requirement for any of the hundreds of other City employees -- just for one employee, the City Manager. Does this render these other employees who live outside of Roseburg ineffective? This makes no sense. It's outdated and needs changed.
Well said! I don't want someone city on the board who lives in Eugene. Where does one draw the line. All who live outside the city limit and who were mandated to live with in the city limits need to consider purchasing a home with in the city limits. Otherwise, LEAVE! I imagine this charter was made for the express reason of having representation locally! I agree!
Purchase a home and LIVE IN IT with in the city limits. No more "bucking the system"
We need to consider term limits too!
We have term limits. Its called voting. It works very well. Ask Ashley Hicks.
