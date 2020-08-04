What can you do with someone who clearly needs mental health treatment but refuses to get it? How do you come up with the funds to provide services for the homeless on a tight budget with more severe cuts likely to come? And how do you get public input during a pandemic, when public meetings are discouraged and in some instances even forbidden?
Those are just three of the questions that Roseburg city councilors grappled with Monday night as part of their continuing effort to address the issue of homelessness in the city. That effort has been ongoing for the City Council all year. In January, the City Council chose the issue of homelessness as one of six top goals it would focus on for the next two years. The specific goal: “Explore strategies to address issues related to unhoused individuals within the community.”
Toward that end, the council decided to hold a series of work study sessions on the issue. Monday night’s session was the fourth the City Council has held, dating back to mid-June. Over that time the council has heard from more than a dozen guest speakers, including those representing social service agencies helping the homeless, the VA, and local committees working on the issue of homelessness.
On Monday the council heard from State Rep. Gary Leif, R-Roseburg; representatives from the Medford agency Rogue Retreat; Joseph Garcia from parole and probation; Municipal Court Judge Jason Mahan and Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Ann Marie Simmons; and Roseburg Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein and city prosecutor Jim Forrester.
Leif told the council that he’s seen efforts to help the homeless ebb and flow over the decades, and recalled how he tried to garner support for a triage service center downtown about 15 years ago. Lief said he is committed to helping the council bring about positive changes for the homeless and is a position to do so as a legislator.
“As a legislator, I see an opportunity to help make changes, especially in the area of funding,” Leif said.
Mike Fieldman, who served as the executive director of UCAN before joining Leif’s staff, said he has worked on homeless issues for 40 years, including running two shelters. During that time, Fieldman said, he has come to understand that the root causes of most homelessness are medical issues, including mental illness, substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder.
“All these are foundational to why people are in this situation,” he said.
Fieldman said he has been pushing for a sobering center for five years, and is happy to see it finally becoming a reality. The City Council pledged $50,000 in start-up costs for the center, which is slated to open this fall in a former warehouse located about 3 miles east of downtown Roseburg.
“I think it’s going to make a real positive difference in moving people off the streets and into services,” Fieldman said.
But he also said that other housing and service options are needed, including a sustainable warming center, a one-stop center and a tiny homes community are also needed.
And to get all that accomplished will take the full backing — and funding— of the city, Fieldman said.
“In order for us to bring funding to the community to help with this, the city needs to be fully invested in this,” Fieldman said, later adding: “I don’t think the city can continue to go along and not put resources into this and hope it’s going to go away.”
Chad McComas, founder and executive director of Rogue Retreat in Medford, said his agency has been working to help the homeless for more than 20 years, but really gained traction about four years ago with the opening of a community of tiny homes, called Hope Village.
Those homes gave people time to get back on their feet, get basic items like driver's licenses and social security benefits, and deal with the underlying causes of their predicament.
Today Rogue Retreat runs a “pipeline of services,” including a campground, an emergency shelter in downtown Medford and Hope Village.
“The more we help the homeless, the more we help the communities,” McComas said.
Simmons, the circuit court judge who oversees the county’s drug and mental health courts, said the majority of people who come through her court are homeless. Simmons also said that mental health treatment is voluntary, and cannot be forced on anyone.
Mahan, the municipal court judge, echoed those comments, saying homelessness, mental illness and substance abuse — often intertwined — are the three biggest factors he deals with in court on a daily basis.
Roseburg Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein said his department is trying a variety of programs to help deal with the homeless, including providing bus tickets for those who want to leave, having mental health professionals ride along on patrol and providing extra crisis intervention training for his officers.
Klopfenstein also said he is working on a court diversion program for the homeless that would commute the sentences of people charged with low-level crimes who achieve certain goals, such as getting a driver’s license, or a job.
The council agreed to continue the discussion on homelessness at its next meeting, scheduled for Monday night. Mayor Larry Rich said he hopes to incorporate public input into that meeting, despite the fact it will likely be held remotely via Zoom.
