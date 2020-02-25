Roseburg City Councilor Ashley Hicks was not about to back down Monday night. Not for a minute.
She stared at each member of the city council as they ticked off the reasons she should be punished: She caused near panic among residents of a senior mobile home park by suggesting that a homeless shelter should be set up nearby. She misrepresented the majority position of the council. She went rogue. She is not a team player.
Finally, when Hicks had her turn to speak, she let loose with an unscripted, 30-minute tirade that took the city council and staff to task for myriad of perceived wrongdoings.
She criticized the council for doing much of its work in secret, behind closed doors. She pointedly accused City Manager Nikki Messenger of misrepresenting conversations she had with Hicks around the issue of a homeless shelter near the senior mobile home park — at one point even suggesting Messenger may have lied. She chastised councilors for calling homelessness a crisis but not doing anything to address it.
“I personally challenge each and every one of you to come up with an idea of your own and to get out and actually help with a cleanup site, instead of handing out socks and sandwiches at church,” Hicks said. “Give me a break, get off of your high horses.”
Among Hicks’ other criticisms:
- The city shut down a shelter that Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice set up on public property near the Roseburg Public Library, after city officials said it didn’t meet zoning requirements. “There was no information provided to the city council, not one time, everything was done behind closed doors. Then around Christmas you guys go kick them all out. Did you forget about that?”
- Hicks chided councilors for saying they had to spend so much time fielding phone calls and emails from residents of Shadow Ranch Mobile Park after Hicks broached the idea of putting a homeless shelter nearby. “I’m not sorry at all that you guys had to field some complaints from constituents. That’s literally your job as elected officials.”
- Hicks scolded the councilors for not reaching out to her after the residents of the senior mobile home park began to express their opposition to a proposed shelter. “After you got your phone calls, you could’ve picked up the phone and called me. Any one of these councilors here could’ve called me but not one of you did. Even when you talk about working together. What are you talking about? You could’ve called me and talked to me like an adult, instead of this.”
Prior to the vote on whether to sanction Hicks, the councilors voiced their displeasure with her actions.
Andrea Zielinski said she wanted to work with Hicks on issues, particularly surrounding homelessness, but that it was difficult to do because of her actions and behavior.
“Ashley Hicks is passionate in her convictions, but what is her strength can also be her weakness,” Zielinski said, reading from a prepared script. “Her actions and words cause people to be fearful and upset as a rule.”
Linda Fisher-Fowler said what was most disturbing about Hicks’ actions was “the lack of respect and empathy” for the residents of Shadow Ranch. “I too want to work with you but you’ve not been willing to do that,” Fisher-Fowler said.
Council President Bob Cotterell said his phone “blew up” with 34 phone calls from residents of Shadow Ranch, all expressing their opposition to a homeless shelter in their neighborhood.
“Whatever statement you put out was obviously a violation, or apparently to me, a violation of our civil code,” he said. “It was a complete waste of my brain power and day.”
After about two hours of discussion that included comments from two dozen members of the public — roughly split between supporters and critics of Hicks — the council voted on whether to reprimand her based on three charges leveled against her:
Expressed her own personal opinions about a potential homeless shelter without first indicating the majority position of the council and clarifying her statements did not represent that of the council; suggesting people illegally trespass or camp on city-owned property; creating an atmosphere of tension and fear by knowingly communicating false information to a mobile home park community.
Following several 6-2 votes, with Hicks and Councilor Andrea Zielinski dissenting, Hicks was officially reprimanded. She lost her ability to travel on behalf of the council and was stripped of her chairwoman position on the Historical Resource Review Commission.
Those sanctions are effective immediately and will remain in place until the end of the calendar year.
“Until she can learn to play nice with others she shouldn’t be leading one of our commissions,” Cotterell said.
Hicks remained unrepentant following the sanctions.
“With regards to your sanctions and reprimands, what a joke. I feel like I’ve been sanctioned from day one,” she said. “By reprimanding me and not allowing me to go to spring conference, when you have no one else going, is penalizing the citizens. You guys just, like, ignore everything.”
Hicks took a couple of parting shots, criticizing councilors for enforcing ordinances on the books meant to deal with illegal actions such as trespassing, drinking in public and littering.
“If anything, I wish I could sanction all you guys and staff for not enforcing the ordinances. That’s literally your job, and it’s just out of control,” she said. “You’re not enforcing the ordinances the previous city council had adopted. Really, I’d like to make a complaint against everyone here.”
