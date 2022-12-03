Employees for the City of Roseburg have donated pajamas, food, clothing, toys, supplies and cash to local organizations working to help those in need this Christmas.
Roseburg city employees help spread holiday cheer
- The News-Review
-
- Updated
- 0
Updated: December 3, 2022 @ 10:26 pm
The city worked with Salvation Army, Douglas County Court Appointed Special Advocates, UCAN’s Feeding Umpqua program and others to provide some holiday magic, according to a press release.
Roseburg Police Department organized the annual “Shop with a Cop” event Saturday, where they took local foster children shopping for toys. The event will be featured in The News-Review on Tuesday.
Dozens of pajamas were donated to Douglas County Court Appointed Special Advocates before the boxes were picked up Thursday.
“Our box here at City Hall was full,” said Autumn David, city management assistant. David helped oversee the drive with City Management Assistant Koree Tate.
While the box has been removed from City Hall, people can continue to donated pajamas until 5 p.m. Wednesday at 1253 NW Highland St.
“I think we’re kind of low on baby and toddler sizes this year,” said CASA Executive Assistant Karissa Schultz. “The extreme end that we’re also missing out on are large and extra-large teen sizes – specifically, the boys.”
The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program provides gifts of children’s clothing, toys and supplies to Douglas County children who might not have anything else for Christmas. From newborns to 15-year-olds, the kids who get these gifts are signed up by parents who have gotten assistance from the Salvation Army’s Social Services Program.
As of Friday afternoon, 47 tags were taken from the Salvation Army Angel Tree with just three tags remaining at City Hall. Unwrapped presents and corresponding tags should be returned by Thursday. Staff will deliver gifts to the Salvation Army on Friday.
Food drive barrels were set up at City Hall, the Public Safety Center and the Public Works Fulton Shop.
“Those barrels were pretty full,” David said. “I know a few employees also make cash donations for the food drive.”
