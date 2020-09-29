Smoking will no longer be allowed at public outdoor events in most of downtown Roseburg following a vote by the Roseburg City Council on Monday night.
The no-smoking zone during outdoor downtown events includes Jackson and Main streets, with a northern boundary at Douglas Avenue and a southern boundary at Lane Avenue, including all adjacent cross streets. Individuals in that area will be allowed to smoke inside their residences and cars.
The area in front of the courthouse is governed by the county and for that reason, the ordinance will not be in effect there for events like the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
Smoking is also not allowed at public parks in Roseburg, except at the Stewart Park Golf Course.
The ordinance approved on first reading by the City Council on Monday included a number of sobering statistics:
- Second-hand smoke contains more than 7, 000 chemicals, including approximately 70 known human cancer-causing agents.
- Tobacco use causes 8,000 deaths due to tobacco-related illness each year in Oregon; and second-hand smoke is responsible for almost 10% of those deaths.
- Each year in Douglas County 12, 540 people suffer from a serious illness caused by tobacco use and 27% of all deaths in Douglas County can be attributed to tobacco use.
Each year in Douglas County, $42.2 million is spent on medical care for tobacco-related illnesses and it is estimated that $37.6 million is lost in productivity due to tobacco-related
- deaths.
- Cigarette butts are a major and persistent source of litter that are often cast onto sidewalks, streets and park property in Douglas County. Nationally 65% of all cigarette butts are littered.
The move to limit outdoor smoking downtown during live events is being spearheaded by Blue Zones Project-Umpqua, which bills itself as a “community-wide well-being initiative that makes healthy choices easier in all the places we live, work and play.”
Two weeks ago, Blue Zones representatives Abby Punches and Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer presented the proposal to the Roseburg City Council via Zoom.
Dannenhoffer said smoking cigarettes is even more harmful from a public health perspective than the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 200,000 Americans.
Dannenhoffer also said the rate of smoking in Douglas County is higher than the state average and not much better than the national average.
The Blue Zones proposal is modeled after similar efforts in Cave Junction, Cottage Grove and Klamath Falls. It would prohibit smoking during outdoor downtown events such as Graffiti Weekend, the Neewollah Parade for Halloween and the Veterans Day Parade.
The city received more than a dozen letters of support for the project, including ones from Adapt, the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians, the Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley and CHI Mercy Health.
The proposed ordinance passed 7-1, with Councilor Ashley Hicks voting against it. Hicks said as a former smoker she supports efforts to reduce smoking, but she said the ordinance was unfair to people who live downtown who may not be able to smoke in their apartments, so have to go outside for a smoke.
