Five more agencies who provide services to the homeless have been asked to address the Roseburg City Council on Monday, as city officials continue to educate themselves on the issue as they wrestle with the problem of homelessness.
Representatives from Roseburg Rescue Mission, Roseburg Dream Center, VA medical facility, Casa De Belen and Peace at Home Advocacy Center (formerly Battered Persons Advocacy) are all scheduled to address the council on July 20. The meeting will be held via Zoom from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
In January, the City Council chose the issue of homelessness as one of six top goals it would focus on for the next two years. The specific goal: “Explore strategies to address issues related to unhoused individuals within the community.”
Toward that end, the council decided to hold a series of work sessions on the issue. The initial sessions have focused on hearing from service providers, who outlined what services are available for the homeless. Two weeks ago the council heard from United Community Action Network, Adapt, Compass, Homeless Transitions Action Group and the Local Public Safety Council.
This January, UCAN was the point agency for a survey of the homeless in the county. That point-in-time survey counted a total of 845 homeless individuals in the county, including 183 under the age of 18.
On the evening of July 21, the group Housing First Umpqua will hold a virtual town hall meeting to discuss the issue of homelessness. Housing First is an approach to addressing homelessness that prioritizes helping the homeless get permanent housing and income before tackling other issues, such as sobriety.
The Housing First Umpqua virtual town hall meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. To watch the meeting and/or learn more about Housing First Umpqua, go to their Facebook page.
In other action Monday, the City Council also approved:
Extending the State of Emergency through Sept. 4, the same date Gov. Kate Brown has extended the Oregon State of Emergency. The council approved the initial State of
- Emergency declaration on March 9, and it was set to expire on May 12. That has now been extended three times, including Monday’s vote. The State of Emergency essentially allows the city to move more quickly on certain items, in part by giving City Manager Nikki Messenger the authority to expend more than $50,000 without the council’s approval, which would ordinarily be required.
- Paying just over $600,000 for a new fire engine and another $30,000 for extrication equipment. The new fire engine will replace a 1997 fire engine.
Recommending the Oregon Liquor Control Commission approve the application of the winery outlet Urban Blendz, located at 2405 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., in Roseburg.
- Vacated a portion of an alley adjacent to the Roseburg Rescue Mission, known as Southeast Sheridan Alley, so the mission can secure financing for a proposed remodel of the men’s dormitory.
- Changed the building regulations to make it easier for a homeowner to make additions to a home without having to pay for a new sidewalk, or extend an existing one.
