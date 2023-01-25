Roseburg City Council appointed Emily Brandt to the planning commission during its Monday meeting.
Brandt was appointed, following interviews with five candidates. Brandt is the executive director at Umpqua Valley Arts and holds a graduate degree in landscape architecture with an emphasis on urban design and planning.
“There is so much exciting growth happening in Roseburg and because of my design and planning background, I understand what it takes to make that growth happen,” Brandt wrote in her application. “It is my hope that by serving on (the planning commission) that I can be supportive of the city’s efforts to create long term plans that make current and future growth intentional, sustainable and successful. I enjoy staying current on planning issues in Roseburg and would like to be a part of solutions that enhance the way we live.”
In addition to the appointment, City Council also took a number of actions:
Councilors authorized the execution of an Intergovernmental Agreement with the Oregon Department of Transportation for the Parker Road/Newton Creek Bridge Project.
They adopted resolutions sending a ballot measure to voters that would make amendments to the Roseburg City Charter. The measure will appear on the May ballot.
City Council set a reimbursement policy and reimbursement amount for internet and cell phone service for councilors.
The council authorized moving $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to be used to provide cash-flow assistance for the Off Street Parking Fund.
Several residents spoke sharing concerns regarding homeless issues in the community.
