The City of Roseburg has once again earned a high credit rating with a leading bond credit rating business.
Last month, Moody’s Investor Service, a leading provider of credit ratings for public finance issuers, issued its annual comment on the City of Roseburg and confirmed its credit rating for the city as an Aa3 with no outlook, according to a news release.
An “Aa” rating signifies that obligations of the city are judged to be of high quality and are subject to very low credit risk, Roseburg finance department director Ron Harker said in the news release.
In support of its decision to maintain its Aa3 rating for Roseburg, Moody’s wrote: “Roseburg’s credit position is high quality. Its Aa3 rating is level with the median rating of Aa3 for cities nationwide,” the news release said. “The notable credit factors include a robust financial position, an exceptionally light debt burden and an inflated pension liability. It also reflects a solid tax base and a moderate wealth and income profile.”
“Maintaining an ‘Aa3 with No Outlook’ with Moody’s is something to be proud of,” Harker said in the release. “The big win here is that we have been able to maintain an Aa3 rating despite the disruptions of the pandemic.”
Credit rating agencies such as Moody’s are essentially assessing the potential “risk of default” that a bond issuer will be unable to pay interest or principal on the debt when they issue their rating scores. Investor, portfolio managers and bankers are the primary users of credit rating scores, Harker said in the release.
Bonds/debt that are traded on the open markets carry a credit score which is the underlying issuer’s credit score and changes as the credit rating of the issuer changes. The higher the score, the lower the risk of default. Ratings range from highest to lowest are AAA, AA, A, BBB, BB, B, CCC, CC, C, D. AAA ratings represent the highest quality and grade. AA, which the City of Roseburg has earned, represents high quality, or high grade, Harker said.
For a bond/debt issuer like the City of Roseburg, a higher credit rating will translate into lower interest rates on the debt that it issues and that can translate into significant savings over the life of the bond/debt.
With an Aa3 rating, the City is in full compliance with it goals and policies, Harker said.
