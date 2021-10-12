Everyone loves their parks, and Roseburg city officials are trying to shake some federal money loose to make some significant improvements at Stewart Park.
If Roseburg can secure the $10 million grant it’s eyeing — which city officials acknowledge is a tall order — those improvements could include items like new artificial turf, lighting and fencing at soccer and softball fields, newly surfaced tennis courts, and new outdoor basketball and sand volleyball courts.
“Really we’ve got some great facilities out there, some of them are just outdated and need to be revamped,” City Manager Nikki Messenger told the City Council on Monday. “It’s probably a stretch, it’s a nationwide grant. But we won’t get it if we don’t try.”
The grant would fund improvements at the Umpqua Valley Tennis Center, Fir Grove Soccer Complex and elsewhere in Stewart Park. Several of the proposed improvements have been in the works for a while.
Back in 2018, the City Council granted preliminary approval of the expansion plans put forth by the Umpqua Valley Tennis Center. Those plans include reconstructing the outdoor tennis facilities with resurfaced courts, improved lighting, spectator seating and concession and restroom facilities.
In 2020, the council granted preliminary approval of the Umpqua United Soccer Club’s conceptual improvement plans for the Fir Grove Soccer Complex in Stewart Park. Those plans include putting in artificial turf at the existing soccer and softball fields and adding lighting and stands for spectators.
Other improvements being considered include constructing new basketball courts and additional sand volleyball courts; adding park amenities such as benches and areas of shade; and adding electric vehicle charging stations, restroom improvements and/or expansions, and backup power at the tennis center so that it could serve as an emergency shelter.
The city is also looking into selling advertising within Stewart Park to raise revenue and help offset some of the costs — something other cities, including Medford, have done successfully, Messenger said.
City staffers are working with Sequoia Consulting, a professional grant-writing firm, to help prepare the grant application.
The U.S. Economic Development Administration has developed the grant program to help communities that have been hard hit by challenges facing the travel, tourism and outdoor recreation sectors. The grants are to be used to invest in infrastructure, workforce or other projects to support the recovery of the industry and help boost the economic resilience of the community.
The program is funded by $240 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act. The grant would require a $2 million local match, for a total expenditure of $12 million.
Messenger acknowledged that meeting the required $2 million local match would be a challenge.
“That’s daunting, that’s a lot of money, but I also think it’s doable,” she said.
The City Council voted unanimously to authorize staff to submit the grant application.
Also on Monday, the council heard updates on goals for the year and some items that will be a focus for 2022.
The continuing City Council goals are: develop and implement policies to enhance housing opportunities; pursue urban growth boundary swaps; implement transportation funding policies to meet identified community needs; enhance community livability and public safety; take a proactive role in community economic development and revitalization; update and implement the city’s emergency preparedness plan; and explore strategies to address issues related to unhoused individuals within the community.
Areas of specific focus for 2022 will include figuring out the best use of federal funding, getting a new homeless shelter up and operational, and continuing so seek unique grant opportunities.
Finally, the City Council on Monday accepted the resignation of Christy Palmini from the Planning Commission. In a letter to the city explaining her resignation, Palmini said she moved outside city limits, and therefore can no longer serve on the commission.
