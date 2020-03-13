The city of Roseburg, in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, is closing the Roseburg Public Library beginning Sunday. The library will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The closure will remain in effect until April 1. Library staff will report to work, but the facility will remain closed to the public.
While the closure is in effect, patrons can use electronic methods to access the library’s catalog of materials, which include CloudLibrary and Overdrive. To access the library’s online materials, visit roseburg.biblionix.com/catalog/.
Roseburg City Hall and the Public Safety Center will remain open to provide essential services to citizens. However, starting Monday, both facilities will close at 4:30 p.m. each weekday. Staff will perform a deep cleaning of office equipment and work areas during the last half hour of each day.
“We understand that the health and safety of our citizens is a top priority,” said Roseburg City Manager Nikki Messenger. “That is why we are taking precautionary measures to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. We ask all of our citizens to be safe, avoid large crowds, and wash your hands often.”
For more information regarding COVID-19, please visit one of the following websites:
Oregon Health Authority: www.oregon.gov/oha/pages/index.aspx
Douglas Public Health Network: www.DouglasPublicHealthNetwork.org
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov
You can also call Douglas County Health’s newly established hotline at 541-464-6550. The hotline will be staffed will health care professionals daily between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
For more information, contact the city of Roseburg by email at info@cityofroseburg.org, or phone at 541-492-6700.
