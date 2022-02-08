The Roseburg Public Library is opening back up again.
The library, which had been closed since Jan. 25 because of a rise in local COVID-19 cases, reopened Tuesday.
The library, located at 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Masks or face coverings must be worn inside the building at all times. Public computers, Wi-Fi and printing services will be available. Library-sponsored programs will remain virtual and will be held either via Facebook at www.facebook.com/roseburglibrary or via Zoom.
Meeting rooms will not be available and library staff will not accept reservations for future meeting room use.
In addition, the library welcomes donations of good-quality books, DVDs and audiobooks. Donations can be made at the front desk during library hours.
Patrons also may use the drive-up service, which will be available whenever the library is open to the public. Simply log into your account and place holds at roseburg.biblionix.com using your library card number and password (the default password is the phone number used to register the account). Patrons also can contact the library at 541-492-7050 or library@cityofroseburg.org for help.
Anyone using drive-up service should park in designated spots in front of the library during open hours and call the phone number on the nearby sign to have materials delivered to the vehicle. Patrons can return library items at any time in the outside book drop.
