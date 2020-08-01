The City of Roseburg Public Works Department will be performing maintenance work on more than a dozen streets on Monday and Tuesday. Workers will be applying slurry seals to the following street sections in Roseburg, weather permitting.
Monday
- Northeast Russel Avenue — From Northeast Stephens Street to the end.
- Northeast Channon Avenue — From Northeast Stephens Street to Northeast Vine Street.
- Northwest Jefferson Street — From Northwest Whipple Avenue to Northwest Calkins Avenue.
- West Berdine Street — From West Sharp Avenue to West Gilbert Avenue.
- West Gilbert Avenue — From West Berdine Street to West Bodie Street.
- West Susan Street — From West Sharp Avenue to West Center Street.
- West Jay Avenue — From Lookingglass Road to W Broccoli Street.
- West Lorraine Avenue — From West Winter Ridge Drive to West Broccoli Street.
Tuesday
- West Gilbert Avenue — From West Bodie Street to West Cardinal Street.
- West Bodie Street — From West Gilbert Avenue to West Sharp Avenue.
- West Cardinal Street — From West Gilbert Avenue to West Sharp Avenue.
- Northwest Beaumont Avenue — From the cul-de-sac to Northwest Kline Street.
- Northwest Jefferson Street — From Northwest Whipple Avenue to Northwest Riverview Drive.
- West Lorraine Avenue — From West Indianola Street to West Kenwood Street.
- West Jay Avenue — From West Luellen Drive to West Kenwood Street.
- West Lorraine Avenue — From Lookingglass Road to West Winter Ridge Drive.
In total, just under 2 miles of city streets will receive slurry seal treatment.
Advanced notice will be given to residents prior to the work beginning. Residents, who normally park their vehicles on these streets will need to must remove them from the street so that crews can apply the slurry seals. Any vehicles left on the above-mentioned streets after the scheduled start date will be towed at the owner’s expense.
Slurry seals are applied to help preserve and protect the underlying pavement structure and provide a new driving surface.
“Essentially, you can think of a slurry seal as sunscreen for asphalt,” Public Works Director Brice Perkins said in a press release. “This helps protect the pavement and provide a smooth surface for driving. Applying slurry seals also helps us achieve our goal of providing quality public infrastructure at the lowest life cycle cost.”
For more information call the City Public Works Department at 541-492-6730 or email pwd@cityofroseburg.org.
