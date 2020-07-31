The City of Roseburg is in line to receive more than $700,000 from the state to help deal with expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Manager Nikki Messenger touched on the funding in her most recent weekly update to the City Council. She said Roseburg was notified by the League of Oregon Cities that the State of Oregon is funding the Coronavirus Relief Fund, which Messenger said is basically a sharing of CARES Act federal funding with cities and counties.
Roseburg is eligible to receive up to $731,662 in reimbursement to cover costs that meet the following conditions:
- Are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to COVID-19.
- Were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27, 2020 (the date of enactment of the CARES Act) for the state or government.
- Were incurred during the period that begins on March 1, 2020, and ends on Dec. 30, 2020.
“This funding was not included in our current budget, so staff will work on the necessary steps to budget and appropriate these funds.,” Messenger wrote the council in her update. “More to come on this exciting development.”
