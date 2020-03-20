Beginning Monday, the public will be able to watch Roseburg City Council meetings live via various electronic means. These options conform to the recent COVID-19 executive orders from the Governor. To watch Monday’s meeting, which is scheduled to start at 7 pm, go towww.CityofRoseburg.org and click on “Council Videos.”
“The City is taking concerns regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus) seriously and are implementing measures to reduce exposure for staff and community members,” City Recorder Amy Sowa said in a prepared statement.
Due to the state-mandated restrictions on public gatherings, the council chambers on Monday will be limited to 25 people, including the council and staff. Any overflow will be directed to a separate space where TV monitors will display the meeting and a phone connection will be available for audience participation. This space will also have a limit of 25 people.
Those who want to watch the city council meeting from home have a couple of options:
· Go to www.CityofRoseburg.org and click on Council Videos. There, you can watch the meeting live starting at 7 pm.
· View the meeting live on Charter Spectrum cable channel 191 starting at 7 pm.
Residents who wish to participate in the public comment section of the Council meeting are encouraged to submit their questions via email by 4 p.m. on Monday to the city recorder at asowa@cityofroseburg.org.
A video of the full City Council meeting will be available online Tuesday, at www.CityofRoseburg.org. For more information, please call 541-492-6700.
