The Roseburg VA Health Care System this month was awarded accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, which is an international, nonprofit accreditor of health and human services.
The Roseburg campus’ Residential Treatment programs for Adult Alcohol and Other Drugs/Addictions and Adult Mental Health received accreditation. CARF awarded the Roseburg VA Health Care System a three-year accreditation decision, reflecting that it has demonstrated conformance to the standards, Shanda Singleton, a registered nurse and deputy chief of quality management with the Roseburg VA, said in a prepared statement.
“This accreditation is a sign of our continued push to improve and refine what we do as a health care system and our commitment to providing our Veterans the care they have earned,” Singleton said in the statement. “Each of our team members should be proud of this recognition because it shows our level of ability and capacity to provide services and care that improve the lives of the Veterans who walk through our doors every day.”
A team from CARF surveyed the Residential Treatment Programs in Roseburg. Through a variety of confidential interviews with veterans, review of records and direct observation of facility processes, CARF certified that the Roseburg VA Health Care System “services, personnel, and documentation clearly indicate an established pattern of conformance to standards,” according to the accreditation notice from CARF.
The recognition from CARF also serves to reinforce the Roseburg VA Health Care System’s strategic planning and goal of serving veterans first, said System Director Keith M. Allen. A veteran-centric, community-partnered High Reliability Organization is the baseline for success and a starting point, not an end goal, Allen said.
“This accreditation is an important landmark for us as an organization. It shows where we are — a health care system our Veterans rely on to serve their needs — but we can’t stop there,” Allen said in a prepared statement. “Our goals align with (U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie’s): to place the Veteran’s needs above everything else. The Secretary gave an interview this week with a Roseburg radio station to highlight the opportunities and challenges we face as a health care system and we are on the right track with where the VA is headed as an administration.”
Allen cited several areas of emphasis that he said drive the vision of the Roseburg VA Health Care System’s Strategic Plan: to become a Veteran-centric High Reliability Organization, each staff member will focus on Employee Engagement; the facility’s Business Acumen; Veteran Experience; Quality and Efficiency; and Community Partnerships.
“We are committed to working with our veterans, veteran service organizations, local, state and national representatives and community health care providers to improve what we do as an organization,” Allen said.
The accreditation also applies to the Eugene Downtown Clinic’s Employee Development Services and Services Coordination.
More information on CARF’s accreditation process can be found on its web site at http://www.carf.org/About/.
