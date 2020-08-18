The Roseburg City Council’s first run at getting public comment on the issue of homelessness fell flat Monday evening, with only two people participating by Zoom and a dozen more sending in emails.
The scant public input meant Monday’s council meeting, which had been scheduled for 2½ hours, ended after 40 minutes.
The lack of public input Monday stands in stark contrast to the thousands of people who have been following previous City Council meetings on homelessness remotely.
During one meeting last month in which the council heard from local service providers, for example, 7,100 households tuned in to a portion of the meeting and about 3,200 households watched the entire meeting, city officials have said. Subsequent meetings on the issue have had about 2,400 households tune in and more than 1,000 households stay tuned.
Councilors are seeking public input in their quest to address the issue of homelessness, yet must find ways to do it that abide by mandated COVID-19 restrictions.
In January, the City Council chose the issue of homelessness as one of six top goals it would focus on for the next two years. Since then, the council has held a series of meetings on the issue; Monday’s meeting was the sixth in the last two months.
The council has heard from more than a dozen guest speakers, including those representing local social service agencies helping the homeless; the VA; local committees working on the issue of homelessness; local judges and a probation officer; a Medford agency that runs several emergency housing programs for the homeless; State Rep. Gary Leif; and Roseburg Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein.
On Monday, one of the individuals who spoke via Zoom identified himself as Kenneth Dunham, who said he and his family have lived in Roseburg for about 1 ½ months and are homeless.
Dunham said his family, which includes two children with disabilities, has run into opposition and roadblocks to permanent housing every step of the way. The family spent $2,400 to stay in a motel last month, Dunham said, yet they were treated shabbily by management there.
“They were horrible,” he said. “They knew that we were homeless and they treated us like we were homeless.”
Local property management agencies won’t rent to them because they don’t have a permanent address, he said.
“After a month-and-a-half I feel like I’m not wanted here, that my family is not wanted here,” he said. “We’ve fallen in love with this town, we’ve fallen in love with this community, but we don’t feel like they’ve done the same for us.”
Of the dozen individuals who sent in their comments via email, three were from a senior mobile home park who said they do not want a homeless shelter in their neighborhood. Other individuals who responded via email suggested a range of ways to deal with the homeless, including providing tiny homes, a campground, mental health and substance abuse counseling, and public restrooms and showers.
The next public meeting on homelessness is scheduled for Aug. 31 and will be held in person in the City Council chambers. Residents who would like to provide public comment at that meeting will be required to wear a face covering and check in at the front lobby prior to entering the chamber.
All attendees will be required to wear face coverings and sit at least 6 feet apart. If the number of speakers exceeds the state-mandated occupancy, people will be asked to wait outside until room is available. Each speaker will be given four minutes to speak, after which they will be asked to leave the chamber to provide room for others.
For more information, contact the City of Roseburg at info@cityofroseburg.org, or call 541-492-6700.
