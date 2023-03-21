For the second year in a row, Oregon legislators are weighing the possibility of at least partial self-serve at gas stations throughout the state.
The Oregon House has passed the legislation on to the State Senate on Monday.
State representatives Julie Fahey (D-Eugene) and Shelly Davis Boshart (R-Albany) introduced House Bill 2426, a bill which would ease restrictions on Oregonians being permitted to dispense their own fuel, a ban which has been in place in Oregon since 1951. Representatives Christine Goodwin (R-Canyonville) and Virgle Osborne (R-Roseburg) signed on as sponsors of the bill.
New Jersey, which has not allowed self-service fuel since 1949, is the only other state to have such a restriction.
The current bill reads almost identically to HB4151, which stalled in the Oregon Legislature due to funding concerns during the 2022 Legislative session.
In 2018, the state eased the ban on self-service fuel in several Oregon counties with populations of 40,000 or less, but still required stations in those counties to provide a fuel attendant to assist customers who wished to have their fuel pumped for them. That change applied to Baker, Clatsop, Cook, Curry, Deschutes, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake, Malheur, Sherman, Tillamook, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, Wasco and Wheeler counties.
In Douglas County, the only full self-service fuel station is the Seven Feathers Truck and Travel Center in Canyonville, which is located on land owned by the Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians.
Should the bill be passed through the Legislature, it would require stations with multiple fuel islands to make at least one of those islands available for the option of customers dispensing their own fuel, and the other(s) to provide full service with the assistance of an attendant.
It is unclear how the bill’s passage would impact staffing at fuel centers around Oregon.
Oregonians were split at roughly a 50/50 rate in 1981 when it came to the choice to self-serve or receive assistance. As recently as 2021, support by Oregonians for self-serve had grown to 63%, according to January 2021 poll for the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center.
“I really would prefer to do it myself,” said Jhanna Davis while waiting for an attendant at the Love’s Travel Stop in Green to begin her refueling. The 24-year-old from Red Bluff, California, was headed back to California from Corvallis with her mom, Angela, and said she couldn’t understand why self-serve was “such a big deal” in Oregon.
“Everybody else in the country can do it. Why is it such a big deal here?” Davis asked.
Angela Davis leaned forward in the passenger seat and explained that some people actually prefer assistance.
“I actually like the option of having someone pump my gas for me,” the 56-year-old passenger said. “Sometimes, the pumps are confusing, or the weather is so bad I’d rather stay in my car.”
Oregon did relax the rules against self-serve fuel twice during the past two summers. In the summer of 2021, amid a spike of the omicron variant of COVID-19 and a lengthy heat wave, customers were permitted to dispense their own fuel. The same happened during another heat wave in July 2022.
Motorcycles and classic cars are already exempt from the ban on self-service for unleaded fuel, while self-service for diesel has been allowed for decades. In fact, some stations require diesel customers to pump their own fuel to avoid the potentially costly mistake of an attendant dispensing the wrong fuel into a diesel-powered vehicle.
One state representative, Anna Scharf (R-Dallas) apologized to her mother on the house floor before expressing her support for the self-serve bill.
Scharf said it was a personal issue: her mother is so opposed to the idea of pumping her own gas that she threatened to stop giving her daughter Christmas presents if she voted for the bill. But her constituents overwhelmingly want the option, Scharf said, according to a report from the Capitol Chronicle.
“Mom, if you’re watching, please forgive me,” Scharf said as she voted for the bill.
