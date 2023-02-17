SUNRIVER — Oregon Senator Cedric Hayden, a Republican from Roseburg, received the Special Districts Association of Oregon Legislative Leadership Award during an annual event Feb. 11.
"I appreciate the opportunity to work with our special districts," Hayden said.
Hayden received the award for his efforts in recognizing the special districts in his district. This year, billions of dollars were allocated to state, city, and county governments from the federal government while special districts received nothing. However, certain Oregon legislators stepped forward to help the special districts in their communities with the funds that the State of Oregon received from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Hayden made sure the districts in his rural area didn’t miss out and dedicated $800,000 of ARPA funds to them, according to SDAO. He later requested $2 million be allocated to assisting special districts in his legislative district with infrastructure projects. In total, the senator was able to dedicate $2.8 million in grant funding to special districts when no other funding was made available.
"With his grants we were able to make improvements to our facilities and purchase new equipment to better support our operations at the fire district," said Ben Simons of North Douglas County Fire & EMS.
North Douglas County Fire & EMS Fire Chief Brian Burke Sr. said the grants helped with the improvements to infrastructure and added safety measures.
"We were able to purchase a side-by-side to help us with our rescue in the rural area," Burke said.
This funding impacted our rural districts and their communities, many of which did not have basic necessities to operate at an optimal level, according to SDAO.
"We received some wonderful letters from you folks of what you're doing," Hayden said in a recorded message to SDAO. "Whether that's building showers and parking lots or buying vehicles that you need — fire engines that you need. Our communities are very appreciative of that, so I want to say 'Thank you for serving.'"
SDAO represents over 920 special districts in the state of Oregon assisting them in providing cost-effective and efficient public services to the people of Oregon.
