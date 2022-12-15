Dallas Heard at rally

State Senator Dallas Heard, R-Winston, speaks in front of the Douglas County Courthouse during a campaign rally for the political party in this 2020 file photo. Sen. Heard announced late Thursday that he is retiring from the Oregon Legislature, two years before his term ends.

 The News-Review file photo

SALEM — In a surprising move, Oregon Senator Dallas Heard announced he will be stepping down and retiring from his seat in the Oregon Senate effective Jan. 1, 2023.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.