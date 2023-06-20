Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley recently announced that they, and other Senate colleagues, have introduced legislation that would establish a new pilot program to provide comprehensive dental care to veterans in Oregon and nationwide diagnosed with diabetes and coronary artery disease.
A release said funded for four years, the program would also study the health outcomes and cost effectiveness of such care, as well as provide loan reimbursement opportunities for qualified dental professionals who agree to serve for the duration of the pilot at a VA dental clinic deemed high need.
“Quality comprehensive dental care to veterans in Oregon and nationwide is a crucial and earned benefit," Wyden said. “Any good dentist will tell you that poor dental hygiene can lead to diabetes and heart disease, which is why access to quality affordable care is critical. I’ll always fight tooth and nail to get veterans the care they deserve.”
Merkley said, “We cannot fully address veterans’ health care by leaving out dental services — Congress must ensure the VA has the resources necessary to reach all of our veterans no matter the services they require.”
The release said poor dental hygiene is directly linked to other chronic health care conditions such as diabetes and heart disease. According to the American Diabetes Association, diabetes triples the risk of getting periodontal disease. That is a severe gum infection that can lead to tooth loss, bone loss and other serious health complications.
Out of the 9.2 million veterans enrolled in VA health care, only 1.4 million — barely 15% — are eligible for comprehensive dental care. According to the VA, in 2020, more than 3 million veterans with diabetes went without access to affordable comprehensive dental care, increasing their exposure to the fatal risks associated with these chronic health conditions.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
