Roseburg Public Library annually assesses our newspaper and magazine subscriptions, and patron feedback always is welcome.
I especially am interested in the community’s thoughts about carrying a regional newspaper. We currently subscribe to the Register-Guard out of Eugene, which publishes six days a week. Previously, we also subscribed to The Oregonian.
Do you visit the library to read the Register-Guard? Would you prefer we offer The Oregonian? Do you want both (at a cost of more than $1,200 for the year)? Neither, allowing us to spend more money on books?
Please take a few minutes and tell us what you think. Visit the library’s website at roseburgpubliclibrary.org, and click the link titled “Newspaper and Magazine Survey.”
The library will continue to carry local newspapers, including the News-Review, which is donated through the generous Newspapers in Education program, Roseburg Beacon and Douglas County Mail.
We subscribe to about 20 magazines for adults, everything from Consumer Reports to Oregon Historical Quarterly to People to Reader’s Digest to Rolling Stone. We also receive a couple of annual donations from patrons. Checkouts and in-library use inform our purchases, and we are happy to take suggestions from community members.
The Newspaper and Magazine Survey will include a list of all of the library’s current subscriptions with the opportunity for patrons to share ideas for additions and subtractions to that list.
Keep in the mind the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library maintains a free magazine exchange, and folks are welcome to take anything they choose from an array of titles.
Donations of magazines published in the last three years may be dropped off at the front desk during library hours. For older issues, consider recycling them at Sisters Shredding located at 193 NE Exchange Drive in Roseburg , open 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Summer Reading Program for Adults Week 2 BonusAll adults are invited to participate in this week’s summer reading bonus for a chance to win a $10 Dairy Queen gift card.
This week participants must respond with the title and author of a book you enjoyed that has a flower in the title. This is a prompt on this year’s reading log, and your suggestions may help other readers.
To participate, visit the library’s website, and click on “Summer Reading Program.” Click on the link labeled “Week 2 Bonus,” and complete the survey. Alternately, paper copies of the survey are available at the library’s front desk, or email your response to kwiley@cityofroseburg.org.
One winner will be drawn randomly from all fully completed submissions.
Kris Wiley is the executive director of the Roseburg Public Library.
