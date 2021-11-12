Three Douglas County nonprofit agencies have received grants intended to help local communities recover from the devastating wildfires of last year.
The grants received by Glide Revitalization, Umpqua Valley Habitat for Humanity and Forest Bridges: The O&C Forest Habitat Project, Inc., were announced this week as part of $2.3 million given out by Oregon Community Foundation and the Community Rebuilding Fund.
The joint effort, in partnership with The Ford Family Foundation, Meyer Memorial Trust and American Red Cross, distributed funds to support 27 more nonprofit organizations helping Oregon communities rebuild from the 2020 fires.
Glide Revitalization, which is the lead organization helping residents recover from the Archie Creek Fire in September 2020, received four separate grants. They are:
- $300,000 to support a rebuilding and resiliency fund for Glide residents impacted by the Archie Creek Fire.
- $100,000 for a long-term recovery community project coordinator and grant writer/fundraising position to be shared with other community members along with technical support.
- $50,000 for capacity building and coordination efforts,
- $1,500 for efforts related to the Community Rebuilding Fund and recovery process after the 2020 Labor Day fires.
Additionally, Umpqua Valley Habitat for Humanity received $50,000 to provide leadership for rebuilding project design and construction as well as volunteer recruitment, training and coordination with the goal of supporting a "pathway to permanence."
Also, Forest Bridges: The O&C Forest Habitat Project, Inc. got $100,000 to hire the first paid executive director to develop broad support by engaging rural communities and tribes in a 21st century forest management proposal that protects forests and communities from the real risks of burning and reburning.
“The American Red Cross is proud to support Oregon’s recovery from these devastating wildfires,” said Amanda Ree, the executive director of Wildfire Recovery Programs for the American Red Cross. “No one organization can possibly meet the multitude of needs created by the impact of such destructive fires. The strong partnership through the Community Rebuilding Fund increases our collective ability to fund a wide range of vital recovery services and alleviate human suffering.”
The money distributed this week was the third round of funding to communities impacted by the wildfires of 2020. This latest round of funding brings the total to date to $8.36 million to 62 organizations. The complete list of grantees is available online at https://oregoncf.org/press-room/.
While Oregon Community Foundation has distributed most of the grants available from this fund, the recovery and rebuilding process will likely take years. Therefore, contributions to the Community Rebuilding Fund are still being accepted and can be made online at: www.oregoncf.org/rebuilding.
“The devastation of the wildfires has been matched by the generosity of hundreds of donors,” Dee Anne Everson, a member of the Oregon Community Foundation Board of Directors, said in the news release.
