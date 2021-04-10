The Stewart Park Drive Bridge will be closed 9 a.m. to midnight Tuesday for its annual inspection by the City of Roseburg Public Works. The bridge will be closed to vehicle and foot traffic during this time.
The Stewart Park Bridge is inspected annually, which is required by the Oregon Department of Transportation. During the inspection, ODOT contractors will check the bridge deck, superstructure and substructure conditions to ensure that they comply with state requirements.
The bridge is located on Stewart Park Drive, and serves the south entrance of the Roseburg VA Health Care System. Northbound traffic to the VA will be re-routed west to Northwest Stewart Parkway and then into Stewart Park via West Stewart Park Drive.
Southbound traffic will be detoured through Stewart Park to Northwest Stewart Parkway. Detour signs will be posted, and flaggers will direct traffic during the closure.
The bridge closure may affect drive times. Motorists are asked to exercise caution and drive slowly.
For more information, contact the City public works department at 541-492-6730 or email at pwd@cityofroseburg.org.
