Traffic on a section of Stewart Parkway just north of the South Umpqua River may slow a bit for a couple of nights due to road maintenance work that is scheduled.
City contractors will perform road pavement rehabilitation work Sunday and Monday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Traffic will be restricted to one lane controlled by flaggers at each end of the work zone, from the north end of the Stewart Parkway Bridge to Harvey Avenue, according to the Roseburg public works department.
The pavement overlay project involves grinding two inches of existing asphalt and inlaying two inches of new asphalt into that. New striping and pavement markings will be added. The project will cost $149,745, according to a city news release.
For project updates, follow the city’s social media channels on Facebook and Nextdoor, and visit the city’s website, www.cityofroseburg.org.
For more information, call the public works department at 541-492-6730 or email pwd@cityofroseburg.org
