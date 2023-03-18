The Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Douglas County Juvenile Department have welcomed Koree Tate in a dual role as its new program/partnership coordinator for the Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council and the HIPAA Privacy Officer.
In her new role, Tate will be responsible for the coordination, facilitation and support of the public safety coordinating council, which engages in activities to improve system-wide communication and collaboration related to local criminal justice policy and planning, and makes recommendations to the county commissioners regarding the use of state and county resources to supervise local offenders.
Tate will be part of the Douglas County Juvenile Department and has been training for a few weeks.
Tate spent the last 16 years working as a management assistant for the city of Roseburg. Prior to that she worked as the office manager and marketing coordinator for Eagle Chiropractic Wellness Center, an assistant program coordinator for Mercy Medical Center’s Community Education Program, a Diabetes Youth Group Coordinator and as the accounts payable and purchasing agent for Bearings, Inc. She has a wide range of knowledge and experience in government operations, emergency preparedness, recording, design, photography and is an Oregon Secretary of State Notary, according to a press release from the county.
Tate grew up in Sutherlin, graduated from Sutherlin High School, received her associates degree from Umpqua Community College and earned her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration/Management from Bushnell University, a private Christian University in Eugene. In her free time, Tate is a board member and volunteer for the Friends of Umpqua Valley Police K9 Program. She also is a Diabetes Awareness Advocate.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
