The following are the top stories in 2021 involving the city of Roseburg.
The strain from COVID-19
No surprise here. The worldwide pandemic flipped life on its head for all of us in 2020, and its effects on just about all aspects of our daily lives — from how we shop to wait times at health clinics and hospitals to whether we go to the local movie or not — continued through 2021.
The thing with the coronavirus is that, although it is destructive and deadly, its effects are often not immediate and profound like other disasters, like a mudslide or the Roseburg Blast. Like the virus itself, fallout from it is a daily, quiet yet profound grind.
It put such a strain on CHI Mercy Medical Center that the National Guard was called in to help staff it. Restaurant hours, movie showings, bowling lanes, and much more were scaled back due to the coronavirus.
The pandemic also had an enormous effect on policy at the Douglas County Jail and the local criminal justice system. Because of spacing requirements connected to COVID-19 and the fear of breakouts at the jail, hundreds of criminal cases last year, ranging from DUI arrests to theft and even assault, resulted in the perpetrator being cited and released, rather than taken to jail. Knowing they would not be put in jail, many of those individuals ignored their fines and/or court dates — as much as 80% of scheduled municipal court appearances were no-shows, according to one estimate — wreaking havoc on the court system. Trials were postponed.
Additionally, much of the effects of the coronavirus were seen in things that didn’t happen, rather than what did. For example, the pandemic caused many events to be canceled or scaled back. It caused a reduction in tourism in the area, which in turn resulted in less tourism-related revenue both for private businesses and local governments. Access to Roseburg City Hall was curtailed and the public library was closed to visitors for much of the year.
The pandemic changed everything.
The Homeless
Homelessness has been an issue in Roseburg for decades, yet 2021 stood out as unique for a variety of reasons, including how the plight of the homeless has been affected by the coronavirus.
In January, the city formed a homeless commission to help focus on the issue.
The first task the commission took on was to figure out a way to open a place where homeless individuals could go to stay warm, known as a warming center. However, the commission quickly changed course and instead decided to help homeless individuals survive the winter by providing tents, sleeping bags and other goods to help them shelter in place.
In partnership with United Community Action Network and Adapt, Roseburg opened its first warming center last week. Also, the city created a program in late 2020 to allow people to sleep in their vehicles at designated sites, known as vehicle camping, and extended the program into 2022. However, not a single vehicle camping site has been opened to date.
The Homeless Commission created an immediate needs ad hoc committee in June to provide food, sleeping bags, blankets and other items to those who are homeless. However, that committee was disbanded the following month after city officials said its work overlapped with another group.
Roseburg police and city staffers over the summer and into the fall conducted cleanup sweeps at several homeless encampments in the city. City officials applauded the cleanup, noting the tons of trash, including spent needles, wooden pallets and human waste that has been removed, much of it close to ecologically sensitive waterways.
But critics of the sweeps say they did little to address the fundamental causes of homelessness, and simply stripped those in the camps of their belongings and shelter without providing any place for them to go.
In the spring, the Oregon Legislature approved funding for shelters and services, known as navigation centers, for six cities. Roseburg was among those cities, and stands to receive a $1.5 million grant for a navigation center.
However, efforts to get the center up and running proved a challenge.
In July, the city issued a request for proposals for the navigation center. The deadline to submit a proposal was in September, but that was pushed back a month. When the deadline did arrive in October, city officials were dismayed to learn not a single application had been submitted. City officials are still trying to figure out what to do now, and they are under a deadline — according to the funding legislation, the navigation center has to be up and running by July 1, or the city will have to give the grant money back.
The coronavirus has also had an impact on the way local officials have interacted with the homeless community. For the first half of the year, officials followed the recommendations of state an federal guidelines and held off on clearing out homeless encampments, for fear doing so would spread the coronavirus. Police also greatly reduced the amount of arrests of homeless individuals due to a shortage of space and beds in the jail.
NEW APARTMENTS
The first residents moved into Deer Creek Village, a 68-unit apartment complex located at 2843 NE Douglas Ave., one of four such complexes in various stages of development on the Diamond Lake corridor east of downtown Roseburg.
In March, the city’s Planning Commission gave preliminary approval to the Sunshine Apartments, a 144-unit apartment complex slated to be constructed on 9 acres at the northwest corner of the intersection of Sunshine Road and Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard, across the street from Sunshine Park.
Nearby is the Oak Springs Apartments, an 89-unit apartment complex on a 5-acre site at 331 NE Pomona St., near Diamond Lake Boulevard. Plans call for all of the apartments to be two-story, two-bedroom, two bathroom units consisting of 968 square feet. Each apartment will have its own washer/dryer units and a balcony with a storage area. The complex will also feature an outdoor basketball court, the developer said. Oak Springs Apartments is being developed by Timberview Construction.
That same construction company submitted paperwork with the City of Roseburg to build a 105-unit apartment complex adjacent to the Oak Spring Apartments.
All of the new apartments are needed as city officials attempt to address a local housing shortage, especially when it comes to apartments.
A housing analysis completed in 2020 showed an acute shortage of multi-unit housing, especially for low-income residents. The housing shortage is almost certain to worsen, with an additional 2,700 units needed to house the more than 5,500 people expected to move here in the next 20 years, the study determined.
THE BATTLE AGAINST derelict buildingsRamshackle. Dilapidated. Eyesore.
Any one of these words could be used to aptly describe several vacant buildings in downtown Roseburg, most visibly the old Rite Aid.
The situation is not new. Rite Aid has been vacant since 2005 and a former Safeway located next door was also vacant for about 15 years before finally getting torn down about two years ago. Both properties have been owned for decades by the Cedolini family, who live in Northern California.
But what was new in 2021 was the more aggressive approach city officials took to address the problem. Armed with a 2017 ordinance that was designed to give the city more tools to address what are deemed derelict properties, city officials began negotiating with the owners using a kind of carrot and stick approach. That is: agree to keep the properties up and they will waive some or all of the roughly $25,000 in fines the properties have accrued over the years. Refuse and the city may foreclose on them.
Peter Cedolini, a spokesman for the family, said he was hopeful the matter could be resolved. The family did clean up the old Rite Aid building, including removing some of the graffiti on it. But as the year came to an end there didn’t appear to be any movement on the status of the overall building.
The city did, however, foreclose and then demolish several derelict homes in the city. The properties were sold to private parties.
NEW APARTMENTS APPROVEDIn July, the Roseburg City Council approved plans for a six-story apartment complex featuring as many as 70 units, as well as commercial space on the ground level, that if built would become one of the largest structures downtown and likely change the dynamics of the area.
NeighborWorks Umpqua is proposing to build the complex on about .75 of an acre it owns at the southeast corner of Southeast Jackson Street and Southeast Mosher Avenue. It is currently a gravel lot used as a parking lot for tenants in the building just to the north, the Kohlhagen Apartments, which NeighborWorks Umpqua also owns.
At roughly 80,000 square feet of gross building area, the project would likely be the second largest building downtown, next to the county building complex.
The apartment complex would provide quality housing to individuals and families, who in turn would boost the energy and economy of downtown Roseburg, NeighborWorks Umpqua said.
One of the more unique — and expensive — aspects of the proposal is the plan to build three levels of underground parking, which would be a first for Douglas County.
Censure of City Council President
Cotterell was censured in August for comments he made that were called inappropriate, offensive and transphobic. The controversy arose in late June when Cotterell made an off-color joke at the beginning of a City Council meeting that some considered transphobic. Cotterell later said anyone confused about their gender should simply pull their pants down to get an answer. He also used panda bears to further illustrate his point. “I like panda bears, so tomorrow if I self-identify as a panda bear, does that make me a pander bear?” he asked rhetorically. Several residents called for Cotterell to resign and some city councilors criticized his comments. Cotterell doubled down, dismissing the criticism as an example of political correctness.
City dispute with shave ice truck
The City of Roseburg gave permission for a shave ice truck vendor to sell her products at Stewart Park over the summer, then suddenly reversed course and reneged on its agreement. The dispute dates back to April when Lan Ha, owner of Wailani shave ice, said the parks department approved the permit allowing her truck to operate and told her she could stay there all summer, but required her to have several million dollars more in insurance coverage than would typically be required of a food truck. Ha purchased the extra insurance. She also paid the city for the month of May and said she scheduled payments at the beginning of each month moving forward. Ha was given the electrical key to the park. The shave ice truck drew large crowds, upwards of 500 customers a day. That all changed on May 26, when Ha received an email from Kris Ammerman, the city’s parks and recreation manager at the time. He wrote that city officials realized they had made a mistake in approving the shave ice truck at the park and that allowing a vendor there outside of a special event, such as Music on the Half Shell, was in violation of city zoning laws. Ha was no longer allowed to sell her shave ice at Stewart Park on weekends. On Monday, the Roseburg Planning Commission will consider whether to recommend new rules concerning food trucks, coffee stands and vendor carts within areas designated as public reserve, including city parks. Any final decision on the proposed changes would rest with the City Council.
