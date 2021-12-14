Where can people go who are living rough outside in Douglas County? What rights do they have?
Those and other questions surrounding the unhoused will be discussed Wednesday evening during a live town hall discussion hosted by Housing First Umpqua, a Douglas County organization that advocates for housing for people who are unhoused.
Housing First Umpqua will share ideas about the what, where, when and how of people living outside. However, the town hall is intended to be an open discussion and Housing First Umpqua invites the sharing of ideas and concerns, especially those that support anything that addresses the crisis effectively and humanely.
The virtual town hall is scheduled for Wednesday — Bill of Rights Day — at 6:30 p.m.
Those signing up be sent a link to the Zoom event prior to it starting.
Failing to recognize the rights of the unhoused has created public policy that has not worked for the decades it has existed, said Betsy Cunningham, board chair of Housing First Umpqua. The growing number of people living outside has only made it worse, she said.
“This is a community problem that has not and will not be solved by our public officials,” Cunningham said. “Although they are part of the equation, so are the rest of us.“
The discussion will focus on local solutions to the problems — what can and should we be doing in Douglas County to address the problems of sanitation, unhealthy living conditions, crime, as well as improved access to housing and services to end homelessness?
“Although there are many ideas that folks have about solutions, too many are not actual solutions,” Cunningham said. “They are more just wishful thinking. Some are just too costly, don't work, violate the constitutional rights of citizens and are even inhumane. So they are not solutions at all, and only perpetuate the problems.”
This is not to say that we can't do anything, Cunningham said, and encourages people who care to be part of the discussion Wednesday, as workable solutions are explored.
For more information on the town hall call 541-236-5047.
Scott Carroll can be reached at scarroll@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4204. Or follow him on Twitter @scottcarroll15.
