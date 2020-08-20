Northeast Winchester Street in Roseburg will be closed to traffic for nearly two weeks while crews work on pavement improvements.
Beginning Monday morning, Winchester Street will be closed from Northeast Stephens Street to Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. Southbound traffic will be routed to Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard from Northeast Stephens street. Northbound traffic on NE Winchester Street will be diverted to Northeast Shambrook Avenue to NE Stephens Street.
Drivers who use Northeast Winchester Street to commute should use other routes if possible. Drivers in the area are also asked to drive slowly and watch for traffic control devices along these routes.
Winchester will remain closed until Sept. 4.
During the closure, workers will continue making ADA improvements to side streets along Winchester. For more information on the project go to the city’s social media channels, Facebook and Nextdoor, or CityofRoseburg.org.
