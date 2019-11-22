There is still a bit of work to be done, but the Winchester Bridge on Old Highway 99 is now open for traffic in both directions.
The North Bridge of the Winchester Safety Improvement Project, located between Pioneer Way and Page Road where Highway 99 North crosses Davis Creek, was opened Thursday morning and all detours were removed along the highway, according to a notice from the Douglas County Public Works Department.
Although both bridges have been completed, there is still work to be done. Weather permitting, the project is on track to be substantially completed by Dec. 31, the notice said. There could be some remaining work to complete after that date, and warning signs and delineators will continue to notify drivers of any future lane closures or delays.
The bridge work includes the construction of bike lanes along both sides of the roadway; curb, gutter and storm sewer improvements along both sides of the roadway; a sidewalk along the eastern side of the roadway; transit bus pull-outs; and the replacement of two bridges to accommodate the wider roadway section.
The Douglas County Public Works Department asks motorists to use caution as they travel through construction zones and obey all posted signs, warnings and flagging instructions. Closures could impact drive time and routes, so the county reminds drivers to plan ahead and seek alternate routes when possible.
For more information on the project, contact the Public Works Department at (541) 440-4481.
