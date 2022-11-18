WINSTON — The City of Winston Planning Commission is again weighing a proposal for a recreational vehicle resort on the west end of the city near Lookingglass Creek.
The commission met Wednesday at the Winston Community Center to hear testimony and arguments related to the most recent proposal, which would include an 89-space RV park as well as cabins and other amenities.
The meeting was moved to the community center — rather than the city hall chambers — to better accommodate the 40 residents in attendance.
The parcel in question is a 19.4-acre lot located between Northwest Abraham Avenue and Lookingglass Creek, on the north side of Highway 42. Property developer Travis Schneider has applied for a conditional use permit for that lot, which currently is zoned as Agriculture Open Space.
In 2017, a Portland-based property developer, Skeele and Son Resources, proposed a similar development on the property which ultimately was denied. Their proposal ultimately was granted tentative approval by the Winston City Council, but the timeline for that tentative approval expired.
The property — identified legally as “Tax Lot(s) 2200, 2201 and 2202 in Section 21AC Township — is within the 100-year flood plain for the South Umpqua River and Lookingglass Creek, which enters the river south of Highway 42.
That particular parcel has changed hands twice since 2012, most recently purchased by the Schneider and Bode 2019 Trust in January.
Travis Schneider, who lives in Eureka, California, told the commission that he understood the concerns of neighboring residents in the burgeoning neighborhood adjacent to Abraham Avenue, a connector between Highway 42 and Lookingglass Road.
“I recognize there are a lot of people with concerns,” Schneider told the commission and the nearly 40 in attendance, who were largely opposed to the potential development. Schneider conceded that people generally look at RV parks as an “eyesore.”
Schneider added that his company currently owns and manages five other RV parks in the region. The Schneider and Bode 2019 Trust purchased the property for $375,000 in January, according to property records.
The proposed development plan includes 89 RV spaces as well as 13 cabins.
In 2017, Skeele and Son Resources proposed a similar development on the same site which was ultimately denied, primarily due to the risk of flooding and a traffic impact study for Abraham Avenue.
When that proposal was brought before the planning commission, the primary objections by area residents included floodwater dispersal, additional traffic on Abraham Avenue and general noise from the resort itself.
After nearly two hours of testimony, the hearing was continued until Nov. 30. That meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Winston Community Center.
This was a partial tree farm, but it also FLOODS in the wetter winters. NOT a good location for an RV park!
