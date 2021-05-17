City contractors will begin preventative maintenance to the Stewart Parkway Bridge over the South Umpqua River on Tuesday.
The project, which will replace 20-foot heavy concrete slabs that tie the roadway asphalt to the bridge, will cost about $350,000 and is expected to take a month to complete. During this time the northbound lane of Stewart Parkway will be closed from Harvard Avenue to Stewart Park Drive (the west entrance into Stewart Park).
However, one lane will remain open on Stewart Parkway at all times so southbound traffic can continue to use the parkway through the repair zone. A detour will reroute northbound traffic around the road closure using West Harvard Avenue, Interstate 5 and Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Roseburg Healthcare System campus is currently closed to through traffic, so the campus cannot be used as a detour.
For project updates, follow the city’s social media channels on Facebook, Nextdoor, or visit CityofRoseburg.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.