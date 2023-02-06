Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said Friday they have joined a group of Senate colleagues to reintroduce Ethan’s Law.
A press release said the legislation would require gun owners to safely and securely store their firearms.
“Reducing access to unsupervised firearms with safe and proper gun storage will save lives in Oregon and nationwide,” Wyden said. “Congress must urgently pass Ethan’s Law to protect our schools, communities and to fight the gun violence epidemic tearing through this country."
The legislation is named in honor of Ethan Song, a teenager from Guilford, Connecticut, killed in 2018 by an unsecured gun in a neighbor’s home. It would create federal requirements for safe gun storage and establish strong penalties for any violations. Advocates claim Ethan’s Law would reduce access to these unsupervised firearms often used in suicides, school shootings and other acts of violence.
“As a parent, I remember sending my kids off to a friend’s home with the sense that they would be safe. But for too many families, play dates have turned into nightmares," Merkley said. “Ethan’s Law will help ensure guns are securely stored and keep our family, children and loved ones safe."
Under Ethan’s Law, gun owners would be required to secure their firearms in a “secure gun storage or safety device” if a minor is likely to gain access to the firearm without permission, or if a resident of the dwelling cannot legally possess a firearm under existing law. Merkley and Wyden said the bill would also include incentives for states to pass and enforce their own safe gun storage laws.
Ethan’s Law is endorsed by more than 180 gun violence prevention and law enforcement advocacy groups.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.