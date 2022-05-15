On Friday, Gov. Kate Brown declared a drought emergency in four Oregon counties, including Douglas.
Brown’s executive order directs state agencies to coordinate and prioritize assistance to the region. The emergency includes Baker, Wallowa and Wheeler counties as well.
Brown said, “(These) counties are facing historic challenges from drought conditions that are creating hardships for the people, farms, ranches, communities and ecosystems in the region. I am committed to doing everything possible to make state resources available to provide immediate relief and assistance to water users throughout Baker, Douglas, Wallowa, and Wheeler counties.”
Brown said there is too little water to go around and “as the climate changes, we are experiencing hotter, drier summers. As we brace for another record-breaking drought year, collaborating with our federal partners will also be critical as we work towards locally supported, long-term solutions.”
A release from Governor Brown’s office said as of May 9, the snow-water equivalent in the four counties was significantly lower than during a normal water year and forecasted water conditions are not expected to improve. The release said drought, severe water conditions and the upcoming fire season pose significant threats to the local economy, agriculture and livestock, natural resources, and recreation in the four counties.
Brown’s drought declaration unlocks a number of drought-related emergency tools for water users, including assistance for local water users. Drought declarations also allow the Water Resources Department to expedite review processes and reduce fee schedules.
