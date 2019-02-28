Gov. Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency in Douglas and nine other Oregon counties.
Brown made the declaration Thursday after severe winter weather in Coos, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Linn and Marion counties left ten of thousands of people without power, access to food and water, or the means to travel to safer and warmer conditions.
"As our state and local authorities continue to work hard to clear roads, reconnect power, and ensure the safety of the community, this declaration will provide additional resources and the potential for federal highway system funds in the future," Brown said in a written statement. “I urge all Oregonians to follow the recommendations of local authorities, and avoid travel while (Oregon Department of Transportation) crews work on the roads and restore core services."
The declaration directs the Oregon Office of Emergency Management to coordinate the deployment of ODOT, Oregon State Police, and the Oregon National Guard to support local communities as needed.
The declaration will also enable ODOT to activate the Federal Highway Administration Emergency Relief Program to help repair transportation systems.
The state of emergency will be in effect for 30 days unless terminated sooner by the governor.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners declared a local state of emergency Wednesday in response to the snowstorms that buried the county. More than 31,000 outages were reported countywide, rural roads were blocked by fallen trees and treacherous conditions.
About time! Only took her 4 days to do anything to help us!
