Governor Kate Brown is calling on Oregonians who have an interest in serving the state to apply for membership on any of the 150 state boards and commissions that are actively recruiting new members.
The recruitment call includes two new councils: Emergency Preparedness Advisory Council and the Local Government Emergency Management Advisory Council.
In a news release, Brown said state board and commission members are dedicated Oregonians who bring a diverse set of backgrounds and life experiences to address a wide range of issues facing the state.
“They are vital participants in statewide decision-making and have the opportunity to participate in developing a wide variety of important governmental policies,” Brown said.
The release said public members of boards and commissions are people who may not have regular, ongoing experience in a specific topic area, but have a general interest in a particular board or commission’s work arena.
Major issues range from consumer protection, economic development and education, to conservation and health care – all of which are critical to the ongoing success of the state.
All positions require the submission of an online application, and applicants must be an Oregon resident and taxpayer to participate unless otherwise noted.
