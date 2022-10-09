Independent gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson, fresh off a debate in Medford, stopped by the North Forty Brewing Company in Roseburg Friday evening to meet with potential voters and her campaign’s supporters.
With a full balcony of 50 to 60 supporters cheering her on, Johnson proclaimed to the group, “I’m Betsy Johnson and I want like hell to be your next governor.”
After taking a few moments to touch on the highlights of her campaign and express her stance on some of the current situations Oregon is facing, such as the current policies surrounding out-of-state abortion seekers and the state of Portland regarding the homeless and illegal drug scene, Johnson from went table-to-table and met with each person who had come to show their support.
“It’s gathering like this where you can observe retail politics at its best. Where I am taking unscripted questions and we took every question anybody asked,” Johnson said. “And I think that for some places, like Douglas County, like Medford, like Eastern Oregon, the citizens there have felt disrespected, disenfranchised, looked down on and I think they want assurance that if I’m elected their governor, I’m going to have their backs.”
Revisiting what Johnson considered the failed policies of Gov. Kate Brown, Johnson looked to separate herself from the political climate that the state and nation are currently facing.
“The fact is that Oregon is at a tipping point. People are so angry, whether they’re rural or urban, they look outside, they see drugs and they see their schools failing. They see tent cities and homeless people,” said Johnson. “I would serve the state I love and work to bring our common-sense maverick spirit back. I want to get everybody back at the table. Imagine a governor who would say I won’t sign a major piece of legislation, I won’t sign a bill or budget into law, I won’t make an appointment to a border commission without some demonstration of bipartisanship.”
Having grown up in a small rural central Oregon community with a father involved with the timber industry, Johnson expresses a deep connection to the people of Douglas County and the state in its entirety.
“Every single vote is important to me. I want to be a champion for places that have felt kind of disconnected from working in Salem politics,” said Johnson. “So as I said, last night, I’m not running as an R. I’m not running as a D. I’m running as an Oregonian, and I think an independent governor not beholden to an agenda or an ideology, but beholden only to Oregonians, is what we need.”
Johnson is in the gubernatorial race with democratic candidate Tina Kotek and republican candidate Christine Drazan. For more information on Johnson’s campaign, visit runbetsyrun.com.
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
