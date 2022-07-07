UMPQUA — New and old, polished and primed, there was enough to interest anyone at the Street Memories Kick Off Car Show on Wednesday at Henry Estates Winery in Umpqua.
The field adjacent to the winery, along Hubbard Creek Road, was lined with vintage cruisers, rat rods, pickups and modern muscle cars to officially kick off the 40th year of Graffiti Week in Douglas County.
For the first time after a long time, William Bicknell will have an entry at multiple car shows, but he was a tad too late for Wednesday's event.
"My GPS was broken," Bicknell said, pointing at his co-pilot after the two arrived at Melrose Vineyard, where the Stray Angels car club is hosting its 39th annual event Saturday. "We took the long way here, and now we're going to complete the loop."
Bicknell, a 1965 graduate of Roseburg High School, grew up in the original era of graffiti, well before the city began holding its annual celebration. Among his odd jobs during his retirement years, he has personally delivered new fire apparatus across the country, including new equipment he drove to Roseburg.
This trip home, though, was all about pleasure as Bicknell will take part in the Graffiti Cruise for the first time Saturday night in his 1927 Ford Roadster.
He spotted the car two years ago in Florida, the frame and body sitting separately in a field and thought that it "looked like a good project car."
There have been several modifications, most notably the installation of a 1953 Mercury flathead V-8 engine.
Bicknell said while he brought the roadster to Oregon on a flatbed from Florida, he intends for it to be his daily driver throughout the week's festivities.
Roseburg resident Dave Powers had a gorgeous entry with his 1965 Ford Ranchero, a pickup his son once threatened to steal out from under him.
"It was for sale in a grocery store parking lot in Galt, California," Powers recalls about his 1995 purchase. "It was a rust bucket. But my son said, 'if you don't buy it, I'm going to.'"
The Ranchero was a replacement for a smaller Chevy Nova Powers owned at the time. There have been some modifications from the stock model Ranchero, including an upgrade from a 4-speed to 5-speed transmission.
There are a number of opportunities to view this year's Graffiti Weekend lineup Thursday:
- A retirement and rest home tour is scheduled from 1-4 p.m., with cars meeting at the Douglas County Fairgrounds at 12:30 p.m.
- The Rocky's Auto Repair Show-n-Shine will be held from 4-10 p.m. at 2535 NE Diamond Lake Blvd.
- Splitz Family Grill will be hosting a Cruizin' and Viewin' at 2400 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. from 6-10 p.m.
- Roseburg Tire Pros Graffiti Welcome, 1735 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., from 6-10 p.m.
- Graffiti Cruise-In, jointly hosted by Pete's Drive-in and Sonic Drive-in, 8-10 p.m.
