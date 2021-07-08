It was nearly 61 years ago when Bob McCarroll of Sutherlin collected loose car parts to build his first creation — a frame with wheels and no seat belts.
But it drove.
“There was an old guy around the corner who had piles and piles of old cars, and he said, ‘Use what you want, and when you get done with it, bring it back,’” McCarroll said.
He’s been assembling cars ever since and now proudly drives around a 1979 CJ7 Jeep turned rat rod with bold, neon green rims and a plastic extraterrestrial secured on the roof. Fittingly, McCarroll has named the rat rod, Area 51.
McCarroll was joined by his wife, Virginia, and other classic car lovers at Henry Estate Winery for the Street Memories Kick Off Car Show to mark the beginning of Graffiti Weekend. The kickoff event marks the return of Graffiti after the coronavirus pandemic canceled all events last year.
This was the first year the kick-off show was held at the Henry Estate Winery along with a $10 registration fee for participating car owners. All fees collected will go to various organizations in Douglas County.
Jerry Hash was one owner who brought out a 1957 Mercury Turnpike Cruiser that he inherited from his late wife, Dona Brown. The car has many fond memories for Hash.
Hash and Brown would drive around the coast in their cruiser often, and soon people began referring to them with the nickname, the “Hash Browns,” whenever they pulled up, Hash said.
He’s been coming out to the Street Memories Kick Off Show for the last 14 years and loves being able to see all of the different models of cars.
“You used to be able to identify the make of a car just by looking at it,” Hash said. “I sat up in the tent to watch cars coming in and I could tell what they were and I enjoyed it.”
Gerald Gindlesperger of Umpqua arrived with a 1933 Chevrolet Master Eagle.
His love for cars dates back to childhood when he bought his first car before being legally able to drive at 13 years old.
He enjoys being able to come out to events like this to admire what other people have done.
“For me, if I’m going to a car show, I look for the classic cars that have been restored,” Gindlesperger said. “It’s difficult to make something look original.”
The turnout of people excited Ray Arlo, vice president of Street Memories. It wasn’t as big as 2019 when 275 cars showed up, but the event will continue to grow, Arlo said.
“This last year was hard, and people are anxious and ready to go out,” Arlo said. “I think this will show in the turnout for Graffiti.”
