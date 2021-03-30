A Douglas County grand jury cleared four law enforcement officers of any wrongdoing Monday after a fatal officer-involved shooting in Reedsport on Tuesday, March 9.
David Robert Ruozi Jr., 30, was killed after a nearly five-hour-long standoff in the parking lot of a gas station and convenience store along U.S. Highway 101 in Reedsport at approximately 10:45 p.m.
The grand jury listened to testimony from 12 eyewitnesses Monday and found that "the use of deadly physical force by the officers involved was justified," Douglas County District Attorney Rick Wesenberg said Tuesday.
Ruozi Jr. was a suspect in the March 1 shooting death of 70-year-old Richard Marshall of Springfield.
Springfield detectives had received information from an Ohio acquaintance of Ruozi Jr. and, with assistance from the FBI, were able to learn that Ruozi Jr. was on the Oregon coast.
Ruozi Jr. and another man were spotted in a white Acura leaving a home in Reedsport, and Springfield Police Department detectives and Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies pulled the car over in the parking lot of the Recreation Station at 1575 Highway Avenue.
Both men were ordered to put their hands out the windows of the car, and both complied. The driver surrendered to authorities, which was when Ruozi Jr. reportedly began to grow agitated and refused to leave the vehicle.
"This was a high-risk traffice stop with weapons drawn," Wesenberg said in a statement to law enforcement and media members. "Ruozi made like he was going to get out, but was told to wait until the driver was detained. When Ruozi was told to get out, he refused.
"So began an almost five-hour standoff."
With sheriff's office Sgt. Nick Hansen in command, the scene was soon secured and the car bracketed in by law enforcement vehicles, which would serve as cover for the officers who had AR-15s trained on Ruozi Jr.
Wesenberg said Ruozi Jr. began to grow increasingly agitated, telling officers that he "was going to go to Valhalla" and that he "was not going to surrender" and he "was never going back to prison." Ruozi Jr. told negotiators that there was "going to be a shootout ending in his death."
Ruozi Jr. had been sentenced in Douglas County Circuit Court to 13 months in prison in 2011 when he was convicted of stealing a car, attempting to elude a peace officer and driving under the influence.
As the standoff continued, Ruozi Jr. reportedly told negotiators that he would not "do time in a box above ground. He would rather do time in a box below ground," Wesenberg said.
Ruozi Jr. told negotiators that he was armed with what he called "a little suicide pistol" and said that he knew if he reached for it, he would be shot. The silver-plated pistol was sitting on the driver's seat.
Sheriff's Office Lt. Jerry Tilley, who also directs the Douglas County Tactical Response Team, took over command of the scene approximately two hours into the standoff.
At one point, Ruozi Jr. asked officers for a quarter pounder from a nearby McDonald's. Officers returned with a Big Mac, fries and an apple pie, and Ruozi Jr. reportedly complained that they got his order wrong, "and that it was his last meal," Wesenberg said.
As the standoff wore on, Ruozi Jr. reportedly grew more and more agitated and, four hours later and with the Acura still running, announced to negotiators that he was going to smoke methamphetamine, which Wesenberg said he did before tossing his pipe out the passenger window of the car.
Ruozi Jr. began to take a more defensive stance in the vehicle. He began rubbing his hands together, telling negotiators that when his hands were finally warm, "this would be over."
An attempt to shoot a tear gas canister through the rear passenger window of the Acura failed, instead bouncing off the roof of the car.
"It was then that Ruozi Jr. was looking back over his shoulder, selecting targets," Wesenberg said. "He was looking for men to shoot at."
Ruozi Jr. then grabbed the pistol, got out of the car and turned toward officers, prepared to shoot. Law enforcement fired six rounds, five of which struck Ruozi Jr., who was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Sgt. Nick Hansen, Det. Rico Lang and deputies Mike Siemens and Jason Forte, all with the Sheriff's Office Tactical Response Team, were the officers cleared of any wrongdoing by the grand jury.
"He had to be stopped," Wesenberg said. "These four officers, these four men, reacted with great skill, professionalism and restraint. Every officer during this five-hour standoff reacted with great skill, professionalism and restraint."
Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin had high praise for all law enforcement personnel in their handling of the standoff.
"Suicide-by-cop is one of the most difficult and challenging situations we have to deal with," Hanlin said. "I highly commend the men and women in law enforcement who responded to this incident. The officers and dispatchers responded to and reacted to Mr. Ruozi's erratic behavior exactly as they were trained, and exactly how they are expected to respond."
Wesenberg also had praise for Roseburg Police Department Sgt. Dennis Chrisenberry and the Douglas County Major Crimes Team for "their precise, thorough and complete investigation."
The Oregon State Police, Reedsport Police Department, North Bend Police Department, Coos Bay Police Department and Coos County Sheriff's Office all assisted during the standoff. The Roseburg Police Department served as the independent investigative agency for the shooting.
