GLIDE — When Ben Kercher took over the Glide High School Agriculture Sciences Technology program in 2004, he could already tell the school was working with some aged or substandard equipment.
With a recent boost from the Oregon Department of Education’s CTE Revitalization Grant program, the school’s wood and metal shops and its FFA Land Lab are about to get a significant facelift.
In February, Glide was one of 148 schools in Oregon to receive a portion of the $7.3 million available through the grant program. Kercher applied for and received the maximum $125,000 grant, and improvements are already under way.
“I’ve been here 18 years, and every year we’ve been able to buy some stuff here and there, but we needed a big revamp,” said Kercher, a 1994 Roseburg High School graduate. “It finally got to the point where it was time to pull the trigger.”
So Kercher sat down and started working on his grant application for the AST program, already having budgeted for multiple pieces of new equipment in the metal shop as well as fencing materials to help fortify the boundary of the school’s FFA Land Lab, located about three miles west of Glide off Highway 138E.
“The budget had already been put together, so once we got the award, it was a matter of pulling the trigger,” Kercher said.
But there was a tight time schedule waiting for the grant funds to be awarded. Due to supply issues, availability of certain equipment couldn’t be guaranteed, and prices for that equipment were nearing a significant bump.
With the help of Cameron Burks, who works in sales for Air Gas in Roseburg, the orders were placed on time.
The school has already received two items for the metal shop: a new Ironworker multi-processing metal shear, and a new Computer Pneumatic Control machine, better known as a CNC, which can do custom metal carving.
Six new XMT Miller welders have also been purchased with the grant and are expected to arrive in July.
In addition to the shop improvements, additional fencing equipment has been purchased for the land lab on top of all the materials already donated by Glide FFA alumni. The grant will also help Glide improve the water infrastructure on the land lab property.
“It’s hard to have a good livestock facility without good fencing and good infrastructure,” Kercher said.
The primary reason for the shop upgrades was to help Glide students be better prepared after high school by working on equipment already common in the metal works and welding fields.
“It was some pretty old stuff,” Kercher said of the existing equipment, which included one welder manufactured some time in the 1970s. “We’ve come a long way in tech and what we can offer for our kids.
“The philosophy is when a student leaves our high school and goes to work, the equipment should be the same.”
Kercher said that around $80,000 of the grant has already been committed to purchases already made. He hopes to use some of the remaining funds to purchase the necessary steel to build new welding booths.
Camas Valley also received the maximum $125,000 CTE Revitalization grant, which will be used primarily as start-up funding to launch the school’s agribusiness and forestry programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.